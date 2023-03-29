Anti-Abortion Groups Say Republicans Are Going Too Far

A South Carolina bill seeks to classify abortion as homicide, making those who get the procedure eligible for the death penalty.

The bill has faced backlash and nine of its co-sponsors have withdrawn their support.

Anti-abortion organizations have criticized the bill, telling Newsweek that women should not be criminalized for abortions.

Several anti-abortion organizations have blasted a South Carolina bill that would classify abortion as homicide, making those who get the procedure eligible for the death penalty.

Representatives of those groups speaking to Newsweek decried the effort to criminalize women who get abortions, but said they believe the bill doesn't have a chance of becoming law.

The South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023, introduced in January, proposes changing the state's criminal code to redefine "person" to include "an unborn child at any stage of of development."

That change would "ensure that an unborn child who is a victim of homicide is afforded equal protection under the homicide laws of the state," the bill states. Under South Carolina law, that includes the death penalty.

The law would provide no exceptions for rape or incest. It would provide exceptions for those who had an abortion if they were "compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury" or if the abortion was done to save the life of the mother.

South Carolina currently allows most abortions until 22 weeks of pregnancy. But Republican lawmakers are seeking to enact stricter laws after the state Supreme Court ruled a six-week ban was unconstitutional, following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, stripping away constitutional protections for abortion.

Anti-abortion activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The bill proposing applying the state's homicide laws to those who undergo abortions initially had 24 GOP co-sponsors, but nine have since withdrawn their support following a backlash, including from fellow Republican lawmakers.

"It is deeply disturbing to me as a woman and as a victim of rape that some in my home state want to give rapists more rights than women who've been raped," Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina tweeted earlier this month.

"The South Carolina bill that criminalizes women is bad legislation that won't gain any traction in the General Assembly," Caitlin Connors, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's Southern regional director, said in a statement to Newsweek.

Anti-abortion organizations "across the country unequivocally reject any efforts to subject women to criminal punishment following an abortion," Connors said, pointing to research that found over 60 percent of women who had abortions reported being pressured to end their pregnancies from boyfriends, family or others.

"These women often describe feeling isolated, silenced and regretful. It is the abortion industry and abortionists, not women, who should be held liable," Connors said.

Denise Harle, senior counsel and director of the Center for Life with Alliance Defending Freedom, told Newsweek: "A bill like this is extremely unlikely to pass."

Organizations like hers are advocating for laws that "expressly protect women, unborn children, and the integrity of the medical profession," Harle said.

"Many women resort to abortion because they feel it is their only choice. We want to empower women to choose life," Harle said, while holding those who perform abortions responsible.

Holly Gatling, executive director of South Carolina Citizens for Life, told Newsweek that her organization has been on record since last spring as "opposing legislation that criminalizes women who have abortions."

Gatling expressed support for the near-total abortion ban that passed the South Carolina House in mid-February.

That bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly and the patient's health and life.

Americans United for Life "opposes in the strongest possible terms any attempts to lay the blame for abortion on women," Steven Aden, AUL's chief legal officer and general counsel, told Newsweek.

Aden said before Roe, the law held those who performed abortions "criminally responsible for their acts, recognizing that mothers are the 'second victim' of abortion, and women were virtually never prosecuted.

"We need to re-learn the lessons of history and focus the sanctions of law on the source of the problem—those who profit from the destruction of innocent human life."