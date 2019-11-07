Antonio Brown Backtracks, Says He Wants to Play in NFL That 'Treat Black People The Worse'

Former star wide receiver Antonio Brown blasted the NFL in what appeared to be a tweet of frustration on Thursday. And by later in the evening, he essentially walked it back.

Brown, who currently is not on an NFL roster, tweeted Thursday he wants to play in the league again.

"I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap," he wrote.

I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

This comes on the heels of a since-deleted, expletive-laced tweet in which he said he would not play in the league again. Here's the text of his deleted tweet:

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote. "Making money off my sweat and blood F--- the @nfl I'll never play in that s--- treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f--- your self."

Brown, a former Pittsburgh Steelers star, signed with Oakland in the offseason. He was let go and eventually signed with the New England Patriots. After playing just one game with New England, they, too released him.

He was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL the last eight years, getting selected to seven Pro Bowls in the that span. He was named All-Pro four-consecutive years.

After last season, the Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders for a pair of draft picks. Brown was to receive a $30.1 million contract extension with the Raiders, but a whirlwind of off-field problems plagued him.

He showed up to training camp with frostbite on the bottom of both his feet from cryotherapy. After he was placed on the non-football-related injury list, we was seen in a hot air balloon over Napa Valley near the Raiders' training camp.

Brown protested the league's new helmet rule and was fined $40,000 by the Raiders for unexcused absence of practice. He got into an on-field confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, and then later fined another $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

He was released by the Raiders the first week in September, then picked up a day later by the Patriots. He played in Week 2 at Miami, catching a touchdown pass in the process, and was released the next week after allegations of Brown raping his former trainer. The allegations surfaced from a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida in September

Britney Taylor is a former gymnast who Brown met at Central Michigan University. She became his trainer, and there are three separate incidents of him sexually assaulting her.

The lawsuit alleges Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice in June 2017 and again in May 2018. Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, denies Brown ever sexually assaulted Taylor, and says he will do what it takes to clear the receiver's name.

"Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit," Heitner said. "He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations."

Brown is scheduled to meet with NFL officials next week to discuss the sexual assault allegations against him, and he fired off his expletive-laden tweet today.

Brown also tweeted on Sept. 22 that he would never play in the NFL again, but apparently now wants to be back on a team.