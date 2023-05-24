Apple Challenges the Strength of Bud Light Boycott

Apple has announced it will release a Pride-themed band this June for its Apple Watch product as a plethora of other major companies are being boycotted for their associations with the LGBTQ+ community.

Gender-affirming support and therapy have become a wedge issue both socially and politically. As of Wednesday, 549 anti-trans bills have been introduced across 49 U.S. states since the beginning of 2023, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker, with 73 passing and 374 still active.

The Apple Watch band's release, synced with the celebration of Pride Month in June, comes after brands including Target, Starbucks, Nike, Adidas, Miller Lite and Jack Daniel's have been criticized for LGBTQ+ friendly campaigns and merchandise.

No brand has arguably been more impacted than Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, due to its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, which is expected to lead to a 26 percent decrease in market share that the company may not recover from until at least November 2024. Reports have indicated that the beer maker has begun to buy back its own product, even past the expiration date, and has also given it away for free.

Apple's Pride Edition watch is available as an accessory for its Apple Watch product. The company has long championed LGBTQ+ rights, which have led to backlashes against other major companies in recent months due to various ad campaigns featuring namely transgender individuals. apple.com

Apple is selling its watch band at the retail price of $49, complemented by a matching animated watch face and iPhone wallpaper available for free download. The band is laser-etched with the words, "Designed with pride in California."

The company has a current market capitalization of approximately $2.7 trillion. Its CEO, Tim Cook, posted the product announcement on his Twitter page.

"The Pride Edition Sport Band incorporates a full range of vibrant colors to celebrate the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community," reads the product description. "In addition to the colors of the core Pride flag, black and brown symbolize marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS. Light blue, pink and white honor trans and nonbinary people."

The company says it is "proud to financially support LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change," naming numerous advocacy organizations including Encircle, the Equality Federation Institute, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and The Trevor Project.

Apple, along with other companies including Meta and Amazon, were among those offering their employees the ability to use company benefits to travel out of state for abortion-related care in the wake of last summer's Dobbs ruling. Apple had offered such benefits for over 10 years, according to CNBC.

A validation of beliefs in the marketplace

Genevieve Weber, associate professor of counseling and mental health professions at Hofstra University, told Newsweek that these various brands drawing both praise and scrutiny in the public eye are a byproduct of increased LGBTQ+ visibility.

While these conversations have taken place for years, she said the backlash is occurring due to "a particular political party using pride symbolism as a tool in further dividing our nation and gaining votes."

"Confirmation bias is evident right now in those who have conservative views around what and who defines 'family' and, ultimately, love," Weber said. "This means these individuals look for those who validate their beliefs and latch on tightly.

"We hear loud voices from a minority with anti-LGBTQ+ views. Newsflash to our world: LGBTQ+ people will not go back in the closet despite these protests. Symbolism saves lives and this is evidenced by multi-year research conducted by The Trevor Project. Symbolism provides visibility, which increases belonging. A greater sense of belonging lowers depression, anxiety and suicidality among everyone, particularly LGBTQ+ people."

Joanna Schwartz, a marketing professor at Georgia College & State University, told Newsweek that it would be disingenuous if Apple did not release a new Pride band this year. The company has messaged towards the LGBTQ+ community for decades and has made such products available in the past.

"Part of the difference between Apple, which won't see a sales decline because of this, and a product like Bud Light, is the product's elasticity of demand—which is to say, how loyal are people to your brand and how easy is it for them to switch," Schwartz said. "It's really easy to switch beers. There are a lot of alternative brands available that are similarly priced and do roughly the same thing.

"Part of what resonated about Bud Light was that some customers didn't really expect that position from the company. AB InBev really took a mushy position. As that blew up they treated it as a mistake and didn't use that as an opportunity to get behind the LGBTQ+ community, which would have given them some credit among more liberal beer buyers."

It goes beyond product elasticity, she said but points more towards the scope of a company's values and belief system. As Pride campaigns roll out in the upcoming days and weeks, Schwartz believes companies that take unabashed positions—much like Apple has done—will receive less blowback, even in this presently polarized marketplace.