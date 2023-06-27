The Best Time of Day To Apply Sunscreen, According to a Dermatologist

Whether it's the feeling of sand in between your toes while you plough through your third book, or taking a road trip to explore new places, there's one essential item that every summer vacation require—sunscreen.

Sunscreen is often just an afterthought, perhaps something you only remember to apply once you feel your skin starting to burn already (we've all been there). But, sun safety isn't to be ignored, and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Elizabeth Hale, has spoken to Newsweek about how "education on the proper way to wear sunscreen is so important" to protect ourselves against skin cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in America.

Dr. Elizabeth Hale pictured. The dermatologist explains why she thinks people should apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before heading outside. Dr Elizabeth Hale

When Is the Best Time of Day To Apply Sunscreen?

Once you return from vacation, you want to be able to show everyone the stunning pictures you captured and not the excruciating burns on your skin, which is why Dr. Hale encourages people to make applying sunscreen part of their daily routine.

"Applying sunscreen every day as part of your morning routine is the best way to effectively protect your skin from sun exposure and prevent future sun regrets.

"Even if you spend most of your time indoors, protecting yourself from the UV (ultraviolet) rays that pass through glass windows is still necessary. Depending on how long you are exposed to the sun, the first layer of sunscreen can break down or rub off over time, making it less effective," she said.

Applying a layer of sunscreen first thing in the morning should be a regular step in your skincare routine, but that won't last all day. The CDC suggests using sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15, and reapplying it every couple of hours, or after a swim.

"Two of the biggest mistakes I see from my patients are not wearing a high enough SPF, and not reapplying it," Dr. Hale continued. "If you are on vacation, outside at the pool or at the beach, you need to wear SPF 30 or higher to protect against skin damage and skin cancer."

Apply Sunscreen 15 Minutes Before Heading Outside

Once you've successfully added sunblock into your morning checklist of moisturizers and face creams, do not head out to the pool right away.

"I recommend allowing at least 15 minutes after applying sunscreen before going outside, for your skin to absorb it and create a protective layer," Hale told Newsweek. "If you wait until you are already in the sun to apply sunscreen, your skin will be unprotected and can burn."

The American Cancer Society says that while UV rays only make up a small portion of the sun's rays, they're still the leading cause for sun damage on the skin. The amount of exposure someone has to the sun's harmful UV rays can play in a role in the development of melanoma, a cancer that occurs when the cells that give the skin its tanned color grow out of control.

A stock image of a woman with sun lotion in the shape of a sun. Dr Elizabeth Hale has spoken to Newsweek about the best time of day to apply sunscreen. verona_S/Getty Images

The American Cancer Society also states that melanoma rates are rising, and it expects that over 97,000 new cases will be diagnosed in 2023. Sun safety is fundamental for the prevention of melanoma, which means plenty of sunscreen even when you're in the shade.

"Many people have sun regrets—going outside without sunscreen, using a tanning bed to kickstart their tan, getting a blistering sunburn. But those sun regrets can increase the risk for melanoma, as well as nonmelanoma skin cancer. Although it is typically treatable, many people regret their sun exposure habits only after they're diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer."

What Are the Common Misconceptions About Sun Safety?

As a clinical associate profession of dermatology at the New York University Langone HEalth, Dr. Hale has long been an advocate for increased public awareness of cancer. After working with so many patients over the years, she has corrected many of the myths surrounding sun protection.

Dr Hale continued: "One of the most common misconceptions I see when it comes to wearing sunscreen is that you only need to wear it in the summer. That is not true. Even on cloudy days, UV rays from the sun can reach you."

The sun's UV rays can break through clouds and still reflect off surfaces such as water and sand, so it's important to reapply that sunblock regardless of the conditions.

"No sunscreen provides 100 percent protection during long periods of sun exposure, so reapplication is the best way to protect yourself from the sun, in addition to wearing protective clothing. Wearing sunscreen during all seasons helps protect against premature aging and skin cancer," said Hale.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.