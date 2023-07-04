U.S.

Are Food Places Open on 4th of July? Starbucks, Other Restaurants' Hours

By
Fourth of July Restaurants McDonald's Starbucks

Tuesday is the nation's most patriotic holiday, the Fourth of July, as the nation celebrates its independence from British rule. While many Americans usually spend the day enjoying barbecues and other social activities, others may want to use the time off to just relax and eat take-out food.

The Fourth has been a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1941 and recognizes the colonies' move to become independent in 1776. Following the start of the Revolutionary War in 1775, delegates from the Continental Congress voted to establish the new nation. On July 2, 1776, 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, famously authored by the country's third president, Thomas Jefferson.

"From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues," History.com says.

July 4th Restaurant Openings
Many fast-food chains and other restaurants will be open on the Fourth of July. Getty

Since the Fourth is a federal holiday, some major chain stores like Costco will be closed and employees of government services like the Post Office will have the day off. But many restaurants and fast-food chains are expected to be open on Tuesday.

Here are some of the more popular chain restaurants and fast-food places you can go to on the Fourth.

Starbucks

Opening and closing hours on Tuesday for coffee and food chain Starbucks will vary depending on the specific locations, a chain spokesperson told Newsweek. Consumers interested in finding out if their local Starbucks will be open on the Fourth should check the store's website.

Dunkin'

A spokesperson for the coffee and baked goods chain told Newsweek that many locations are likely to be open on the Fourth of July but added that opening and closing hours may vary by location. Consumers will need to confirm with their local Dunkin' location to see if it's open.

Taco Bell

The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain's locations will be open on the Fourth of July, according to its website.

McDonald's

McDonald's told Newsweek that hours will vary by location and that consumers should go to the fast-food chain's website to find out if their local locations are open on the holiday.

Read more

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A says on its website that "unlike Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays," the fast-food chain is usually open on the Fourth of July, unless the holiday falls on a Sunday. With Independence Day on Tuesday, most Chick-fil-A locations will be open. However, the restaurant recommends on its website to check local locations beforehand for opening and closing hours.

