Fourth of July BBQs to Be Most Expensive in Republican States

Throwing a Fourth of July barbeque will be more expensive for Americans living in Republican-living states this year as consumers continue dealing with high grocery prices across the country, according to new research.

Millions of Americans will either throw or attend a barbeque or picnic next Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, the holiday commemorating the United States declaring independence from Great Britain in 1776 that is often viewed as the founding of the country. Roughly 65 percent of Americans anticipate attending a barbeque for the holiday, and more than $9 billion is expected to be spent on these festivities, according to the National Retail Federation.

The $9 billion is expected to be the highest amount ever spent on the holiday as consumers across the U.S. continue dealing with high inflation and rising grocery prices. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation has dropped since last summer to 4 percent, but that figure remains higher than the pre-pandemic inflation rate. However, the inflation rate for food remains slightly higher at 6.7 percent.

Americans living in states that voted Republican in the last two presidential elections can expect to pay more to hold a barbeque to celebrate the holiday than those living in Democratic-leaning states, according to new research provided to Newsweek by Total Shape.

Home made beef burger with American flag and fries on wooden table. New research revealed that hosting a 10-person Fourth of July barbeque in Republican-leaning states is more expensive than doing so in Democratic states. iStock / Getty Images

Those living in Republican-leaning states can expect to spend an average of 3.5 percent of their monthly income on throwing a 10-person barbeque, the research found.

The most expensive state to throw a barbeque is South Dakota, where the festivity could set consumers back an average of 4.2 percent of their monthly income. Consumers in Arkansas, Florida and swing-state Georgia will also spend more than 4 percent on average on barbeques, the data found.

Meanwhile, those throwing a barbeque in swing states and Democratic-leaning states will spend an average of 3.41 percent and 3.28 percent of their monthly income respectively on throwing a Fourth of July barbeque. Virginia and New Jersey are set to be the cheapest states to celebrate the holiday, the research found.

"With food prices up across America in the last year, many of us will be left worried about covering the cost of our usual holiday celebrations this summer - especially for the Fourth of July, which is a chance for the whole family to get together," a Total Shape spokesperson said in a statement to Newsweek.

Prices for several Fourth of July staples have increased since last year. The cost of sausages have increased 26 percent, sirloin steaks have risen 14 percent, and potato chips cost 15 percent more than in May of 2022, according to Total Shape's statement.

However, there are a number of options available for Americans hoping to keep costs down, the spokesperson added. Taking advantage of seasonal deals and coupons, buying in bulk, opting for vegetarian dishes and implementing "bring your own beer" rules can all alleviate the financial burden of throwing a barbeque.

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for JournoResearch, which provided this data, for further comment via email.