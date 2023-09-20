Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Dating? Jason Kelce Weighs In

Jason Kelce may have just confirmed the reports of a love story between his brother, Travis, and pop star Taylor Swift, whether they were ready for it or not.

The Philadelphia Eagles center appeared on the 94 WIP sports radio show Wednesday morning and the rumored relationship came up. One of the hosts asked: "How are they doing?" At first, the older Kelce brother didn't seem eager to answer the question.

But then he did.

"It's hard to answer because I don't know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life," Jason said. "I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world. But having said that, man, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100 percent true."

Newsweek reached out to Swift's representatives for comment.

Jason laughed off his comments as the segment ended. Neither Travis nor Swift—a well-documented Eagles fan—has publicly confirmed that they are seeing each other since The Messenger reported on September 12 that the two were "quietly hanging out." Travis, the eight-time Pro Bowl tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows over the summer.

Travis Kelce Talked Swift on Podcast

"Swifties" have a tradition in which they make and exchange friendship bracelets during the best-selling musician's shows. Travis told Jason on their "New Heights" podcast this summer that he tried to give Swift a bracelet with his "number" on it.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said to Jason on the podcast in July. "...I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her....I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

"Your number as in 87 or your phone number?" Jason responded.

"You know which one," Travis said.

NFL Having Fun With Kelce-Swift Rumors

Commentators and analysts around the NFL have had their fun with the Kelce-Swift rumors over the last couple of weeks. After the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football on September 14, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez asked Jason about the speculation surrounding his brother during the postgame show.

"I have a 15-year-old daughter and she's a big fan of a certain pop star," Gonzalez said. "And you have a family member, a brother, I think, and I've been hearing rumors that there's maybe some stuff. Can you comment?"

"I have seen these rumors," Jason said at the time. "I cannot comment."

When Travis made his season debut for the Chiefs in Week 2, CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle referenced Swift's song Blank Space after the tight end caught a touchdown, saying "Kelce finds a blank space for the score."

NFL Network's Rich Eisen similarly referenced several Swift songs during a segment. The clip was posted to Instagram over the weekend by Eisen and the NFL Network. Travis commented on the post, saying, "Well played Rich, well played."