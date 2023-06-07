String of Hawk Attacks in Arizona Prompts Warning: 'Do Not Disturb'

A spate of hawk attacks in Tucson, Arizona, has prompted a warning from the state's Game and Fish Department.

The public safety announcement comes after four separate incidents occurred in the region since late May, resulting in minor injuries.

"Nesting hawks defensively swoop passersby," the Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson said in a post on Facebook. "Warn others of nests with safety tape, traffic barricades or signs guns. If going near a nesting tree is necessary, carry an open umbrella for protection."

Hawks are most likely to swoop to protect their nestlings. Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson/Facebook

The string of incidents began on May 22 in Vail, according to the Arizona Daily Star. This was followed by an attack on June 1, where a resident reported a swooping hawk attacked them while on a neighborhood stroll.

The next day, June 2, a resident in Rancho Vistoso told the Game and Fish Department that he and his wife had been targeted by the birds in their yard, with the hawks swooping down each time they stepped out of their front door.

Most recently, on June 4, a woman told officials that she and her friend had been scratched by a hawk while walking from her apartment to the laundry room.

Aggressive encounters with hawks are not that unusual for this time of year, according to the Game and Fish Department. Raptors can be particularly defensive around their nests when they have nestlings.

"Do not disturb. Raptors are sensitive to disturbance, especially during nesting season," they said in a warning sign that they shared to Facebook. "People, loud noises, pets and even approaching too close can cause adults to abandon their young."

A sign from the Department of Game and Fish warning visitors to stay away from a hawk nesting site. Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson/Facebook

Raptors can be found almost anywhere across the state, but the department says they are particularly common near bird feeders or farms. They are usually attracted to water sources, like fountains and bird baths, and food sources, such as rodents, smaller birds and rabbits. Domestic pets, like small dogs, cats and chickens, may also be at risk so it is important to keep them in a safe enclosure if you leave them outside unattended in areas with high hawk activity.

Hawks are protected by both state and federal laws and it is illegal to harm, trap, kill or harass them. Therefore, it can be difficult to keep the birds off your property once they have begun nesting. Luckily, this swooping behavior is usually short lived.

"Swooping activity usually ends after young learn to fly and the family leaves the nest," Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson said.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about hawks? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com