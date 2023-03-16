Hawk Filmed Hunting Miniature Dachshund Splits Views: 'Truly Terrifying'

A clip of a woman explaining that her pet dachshund is being stalked by a hawk has gone viral on TikTok with more than 1.1 million views.

In the video, the owner of Bentley the mini dachshund can be seen holding her pet while looking out of the window at a large bird of prey. The text reads: "Please be careful with hawks and your small dogs and cats!!! This hawk has been hunting my mini Dachshund everyday!!"

In a later comment, the poster says, "It's truly terrifying he was watching my dog through doors/windows all day."

In a follow-up video, the dog owner can be seen filming herself out for a walk with Bentley. Her pet is allegedly being hunted by the birds, which can be seen flying above, as the poster yells and runs away.

Users in the comments were shocked at the scene. "An owl tried to pick up my 3 pound Teacup Yorkie. She was on a leash and it was broad daylight!" wrote one, while another posted, "He needs a spikey vest, the kind for coyote protection."

A third commented: "Hawks absolutely hunt dogs, it happens all the time where I live in Arizona."

Do Hawks Eat Pets?

There have been some incidents of small dogs being carried off by large birds, namely eagles, and some owners have bought their dogs special outfits to protect them.

Previous red-tailed hawk attacks on dogs have been caught on camera. However, it is generally believed that these birds are merely warning dogs not to come to close. They lack the strength to carry even a small dog away.

Some users in the comments doubted that the bird in the video was a hawk, but others wrote that it was a red-tail hawk, which weighs between 2 and 2.5 pounds only. According to pet-food manufacturers The Native Pet, miniature dachshunds should weigh on average 11 pounds or under.

In an article from Cool Green Science, the conservation science blog of The Nature Conservancy, director of science communications Matthew L. Miller wrote: "A hawk cannot fly while carrying more than its body weight. The wings are not that strong and it's physically impossible."

Miller added that, while a hawk may swoop at a person or another animal, it is more likely that "many observations of 'attempted predation' are simply a Cooper's hawk trying to chase a cat or dog away from its young."

Miller also explained that while red-tailed hawks are powerful birds, and one of the largest commonly sighted birds in the U.S, their prey is often very small. "Rodents, snakes and nestlings are all lightweight dinners," he added.

"When a hawk does catch something larger," Miller wrote, "it might struggle with flight for a short time, but ultimately it likely consume larger items on the ground. A mallard, weighing in at around 3 pounds, is usually far too unwieldy and heavy for a red-tail to handle."

Users were split about whether a hawk could carry a dog away. Meli Hughes commented that "one tried to grab my shitzhu. I heard barking and thankfully my other large dog prevented this. Now, she only goes outside when I go with her."

Calico suggested: "Get an air horn? This is so bizarre to me. A hawk that can eat a dog. How heavy is the dog? How big is the hawk? Amazing."

Newsweek has reached out to @bentleytheminidox via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.