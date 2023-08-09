Arizona Woman Returns From Vacation to Find a Snake in Her Toilet

An Arizona woman was shocked to return from vacation only to find a snake in her toilet.

The homeowner, Michelle Lespron from Catalina Foothills, in Tucson, called local snake-catching service Rattlesnake Solutions when they spotted the snake lurking in the toilet bowl.

Originally Lespron thought it was a rattlesnake, however when snake catcher Nikolaus arrived to the home, he realized it was an entirely different species—" a beautiful black and pink Coachwhip," the snake removal service said on a Facebook post.

Unlike rattlesnakes, coachwhip snakes are actually non-venomous and pose very little danger to humans. They are native to the U.S. and one of the largest snakes in the country, capable of reaching over 8 feet in length.

A coachwhip snake was found in a toilet in Arizona. Courtesy of Rattlesnake Solutions

It took three visits over two days to remove the reptile from the toilet, snake catchers said. Once they rescued the snake, they removed it from the area. Snakes found in houses are released back into their natural habitat, away from humans.

Although snakes are occasionally found in toilets, it is a rare occurrence. It can also be difficult to remove them, and sometimes requires taking the whole toilet apart.

"We are called to catch one or two snakes in toilets each year, and it is very uncommon," Rattlesnake Solutions said on Facebook.

It is not entirely clear how these snakes get into the toilet but there are several theories.

"These snakes may get into the plumbing through vaults in septic systems, flushed in from other homes, and a variety of other situations. If you're seeing this and thinking you need to put your home on the market, you should know this is among the rarest of situations we are called to handle," the snake catching service said.

Lespron found the snake after returning home from a trip to Nashville, 12 News reported.

"I slammed the lid back down right away when I saw it," Lespron told the news outlet. "He's my hero, Nick at Rattlesnake Solutions is my absolute hero."

It is currently the middle of the U.S.'s snake season, meaning they are sighted more often.

The snake season lasts during the warm summer months, when the cold-blooded reptiles typically become more active.

A stock photo shows a coachwhip. A black and pink coachwhip was found lurking in an Arizona toilet. JasonOndreicka/Getty

During this time, it is not uncommon for homeowners to find snakes in strange areas of the home. Often, the snakes will search for small, dark areas to hide and shelter from the sun.

While it is rare for them to get into toilets, snakes are regularly found in cupboards, ceilings and garages.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.