Wildlife

Woman Finds Deadly Snake Slithering Into Kitchen Window: 'Abandon Ship'

By
Wildlife Snakes Wildlife Reptiles Animals

While sitting in her lounge watching TV, Lisa Macca, who lives in Australia's Blue Mountains region, received a "not so welcome" visitor at her kitchen window. The guest was an adult eastern brown snake, one of the more venomous reptiles in the world.

"I heard the dogs bark their snake/lizard bark," Macca told Newsweek. "It's different to their usual bark so I know when to come running."

Smiling back at her was the deadly reptile. Macca quickly brought her animals and children inside and called her local snake catcher, Troy. "He was on his way to have dinner with his family, but he came here for me first," she said. Troy quickly caught the snake and released it in some nearby brushland.

Eastern brown snakes have the second-most toxic venom in the world, according to the University of Melbourne's Australian Venom Research Unit. The venom contains a neurotoxin that shuts down a victim's heart, diaphragm and lungs, causing the person to suffocate. As a result, eastern brown snakes are responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other species in Australia.

The species is found throughout eastern and southern Australia—hence its name. Its natural habitat also overlaps with some of the most populated areas in the country, so it is not uncommon to find them in people's homes.

Macca shared the incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday in the group View From YOUR Window.

Eastern brown snake at window
This deadly eastern brown snake was perched on Lisa Macca's window sill in her home in Australia. Lisa Macca/Facebook

"A casual smile from the not so welcome visitor at my kitchen window," she said in the post. "Just happens to be one of the world's most venomous snakes but mehhh he doesn't seem to care."

Read more

She told Newsweek, "We live in the Blue Mountains [west of Sydney] and back onto national park bushland, so yes snakes are in the area. We for some unlucky reason have had upwards of 50 snakes here in the 11 years we've lived in this house. Mostly just yellow-faced whip snakes, some golden crowns, pythons and one juvenile eastern brown and this big eastern brown."

Eastern brown snake
The snake is seen climbing the kitchen window sill. Lisa Macca/Facebook

Macca's Facebook post has received over 17,000 likes and thousands of comments from shocked users.

"Ahhh, he wants to be housemates," wrote one. "Abandon ship!" said another.

Despite their fearsome reputation, the snakes are fairly docile and will bite only if they feel threatened. Still, if you ever find one of these reptiles—or any venomous snake, for that matter—you should always call a professional.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC