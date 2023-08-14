Who is Zarrius Hildabrand? Husband Accused of Killing Soldier Wife, 21

The soldier husband of a missing Alaska woman has been arrested and accused of her murder after her body was found following a days-long search.

The grim discovery of Alaska National Guard medic Saria Hildabrand, who was just 21 and had vanished back on August 7, prompted police in Anchorage to elevate their missing persons case into a homicide investigation. Husband Zarrius Hildabrand, also 21, was promptly arrested on Friday, August 11, and the Army cannon crew member was remanded at Anchorage Jail on suspicion of both first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence, Anchorage Police said in a statement.

The alleged crime comes as experts have warned of an epidemic of domestic abuse blighting American homes. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which equates to more than 10 million attacks each year. One in seven women and one in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner, according to the organization. There has been a rise in domestic violence in recent years, with some experts suggesting COVID-19 stresses and lockdowns may have contributed to create a "pandemic within a pandemic" or a "shadow pandemic."

Detectives had previously appealed for the public's help in finding Saria Hildabrand, who was reported missing on August 7.

She had last been seen the previous day near her apartment in Campbell Park at around 10:00 a.m when she left to go to work, her husband told police. Her photo was shared widely across social media, including by local station KSL 5 TV.

A missing person poster described her as being an Asian American women with green eyes and brown hair, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black jeans and had her purse with her, although had left her cell phone at home which was unusual, according to regional website Alaska's News Source.

The news outlet said the couple had been out with friends on Saturday, August 5, to celebrate Zarrius Hildabrand's 21st birthday. A police report stated that a neighbor heard a gunshot nearby in the early hours of Sunday, but did not investigate as they were frightened, according to the publication. Co-workers are said to have received a text from Saria Hildebrand's phone saying she was not going in to work that day, despite her not having her phone with her when she is said to have left her home. The police report added that an officer observed two pistols at the Hildabrand home, but Zarrius Hildabrand later told police he only had one, while police added that Hildabrand allegedly bought new bedding, hydrogen peroxide and a 96-gallon trash can with wheels on Sunday.

Police found Saria Hildabrand's body following an extensive search using overhead drones, according to NBC News. The Law & Crime Network, which said the couple had not been married long, said her body had been found in a storm drain and cited a police report stating that a mattress in the couple's home had been found saturated with blood.

The young couple were both members of the military, with Zarrius Hildabrand a cannon crewmember assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) of the 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. Saria Hildabrand, a combat medic, was a member of the Alaska Army National Guard.

Saria Hildabrand's mother, Meredith Barney, told reporters that she had never had any concerns about her daughter's safety with Zarrius Hildabrand, but is now hoping he will remain in custody.

Zarrius Hildabrand appeared in court on Friday, although it remains unclear how he is intending to plead and which attorney will be representing him. His bail was set at $500,000.

Anyone seeking help should call The National Domestic Violence Hotline, a free and confidential hotline available 24/7 that can be reached on 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224. The Hotline also provides information on local resources. For more information, visit thehotline.org