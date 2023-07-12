Asa Hutchinson Event Draws Only Six People, Photo Appears to Show

A photo appearing to depict Republican presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson addressing a crowd of just six people in Nevada has sparked ridicule on social media, as the former Arkansas governor looks to boost his support ahead of the GOP primaries.

Hutchinson is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump within his party, urging the former president to drop out of the Republican presidential race after he was charged on 37 counts relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, all of which he denies.

Polling indicates Trump is the firm favorite to seize the 2024 Republican nomination, enjoying a healthy lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is in second place. As President Biden is well ahead of the fringe candidates who are challenging him for the Democratic nomination, this potentially sets up a repeat of the 2020 presidential election.

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on July 01, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A photo of Hutchinson addressing just six people in Nevada has sparked mockery online. Michael M. Santiago/GETTY

The photograph of Hutchinson speaking before a largely empty room was shared on Twitter by Brett Barker, a senior policy advisor to the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

He tweeted: "Thanks to Governor @AsaHutchinson for visiting Nevada and answering questions from voters today! #iacaucus."

Thanks to Governor @AsaHutchinson for visiting Nevada and answering questions from voters today! #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/QyWKIaxkGv — Brett Barker (@brettbarker) July 12, 2023

In the picture, Hutchinson can be seen giving a talk in front of 24 chairs, just five of which are occupied, with a sixth person either standing or walking in front of the photographer. Nevada will be one of the first states to vote in the GOP primary, with its election scheduled for February 2024.

The post sparked mockery from other Twitter users, with one commenting: "I could draw bigger crowds than this. Just the family members I have in Iowa alone would get me more votes. Drop out dude."

@AsaHutchinson I could draw bigger crowds than this. Just the family members I have in Iowa alone would get me more votes. Drop out dude — JR Acker (@JRAcker33) July 12, 2023

Another joked: "I see you guys are still practicing social distancing and limiting crowd size."

I see you guys are still practicing social distancing and limiting crowd size. — From_The_Ashes (@Street_Beater) July 12, 2023

A third wrote: "Arkansas couldn't wait to get rid of him. The 5 people in Nevada can have him."

Newsweek has contacted Hutchinson for comment via email.

According to the Iowa State Daily, a newspaper run by Iowa State University students, Hutchinson spoke to "several caucus-goers in downtown Nevada."

Describing his position the former governor reportedly said: "I'm in the non-Trump lane, and I think it's important for our country and our party to have options.

"But I also believe firmly we need new leadership in the party and in the country, and my motivation, of course, is President Biden's policies have taken us the wrong direction in this country."

In order to make the first Republican National Committee debate, due to take place in Milwaukee next month, candidates are required to have at least 40,000 national campaign donors, whilst polling at above one percent in either three national polls, or two national polls and a state poll.

According to a Race to the WH model released on Monday Trump is on track to beat DeSantis in 49 states, including Florida, if the Republican field remains wide after the Nevada primary in February. The only exception is Utah, which is listed as a tie. If the GOP field narrows to just Trump and DeSantis in February the Florida Governor is forecast to win in Florida, Utah, Wisconsin and Tennessee, with the other 46 states opting for Trump.