Third of Democrats Won't Vote for Joe Biden in Primaries—Poll

One third of likely Democrat voters said they would support another candidate other than President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary ahead of the 2024 election, according to a poll.

An Echelon Insights survey of 472 likely Democrat voters revealed that 60 percent said they would "definitely" or "probably" back Biden in a Democratic presidential primary if the vote took place today.

A further 33 percent said they would opt to back a different Democratic candidate, with seven percent stating they were unsure.

US President Joe Biden speaks about the US Supreme Court's decision overruling student debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 30, 2023. A poll has found that 33 percent of likely Democrat voters would rather back another candidate than the president in a primary. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

In the same poll, Biden receives more support when the names of two Democratic primary challengers—environmental activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and self-help author Marianne Williamson—are included in a question about who voters would back in a Democratic presidential primary.

With the challenges included, Biden receives the support of 65 percent of likely voters, with Kennedy on 14 percent and Williamson on four percent. More than one in 10 (11 percent) said they were still unsure on who they might back in a 2024 Democratic primary with all three names given as an option.

The Echelon Insights poll was conducted with 1,020 likely voters between June 26-29, with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

Numerous polls have stated that Democrat voters do not want 80-year-old Biden to run again in the 2024 election, citing concerns about his age and at times poor approval ratings.

According to a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey, carried out for Newsweek, nearly one third (31 percent) of those who voted for Biden in the 2020 election say they support Kennedy's White House bid as he gives a viable alternative to the president in a primary.

While Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, is still considered a longshot candidate, he has achieved relatively high support in some primary surveys. In April, a Fox News poll found that Kennedy has the backing of 19 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, with Biden still the overwhelming leader on 62 percent.

The support for Kennedy has raised calls, including from Republicans figures, for Biden to take part in a primary debate along with the other 2024 Democratic challengers. This is despite no incumbent president in recent history holding such a primary debate while seeking re-election.

In a statement about the results of the Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey results, a Kennedy campaign spokesperson told Newsweek: "The polls you mention show the hunger in the electorate for genuine democracy, where incumbents face vigorous challenges from candidates with substantially different views. Of course, they want debates."

The White House has been contacted for comment via email.