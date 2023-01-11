Attention-Seeking Corgi Hilariously Turns Lamp Off When Not Fed Treats

A mischievous corgi learned how to operate a lamp in order to get her owner's devoted attention and plead for more treats.

Initially sharing a picture on Twitter of her year-old Welsh Pembroke corgi, named Tâf, Madeline Odent said that her dog "has learned how to operate the reading lamp."

The hilarious tweet quickly gathered a great deal of attention since it was shared on January 7, and it's generated 21,000 likes.

Tâf's owner, Odent, from Oxford, U.K, told Newsweek: "There's one seat on the sofa that I often sit in while breastfeeding my son, and it's got a low windowsill behind it, and several bookshelves on the side. One of the shelves has a touch-operated reading lamp on it.

"Tâf often sits on the windowsill to watch what's going on outside, and she realized that I usually snack while I'm breastfeeding.

"She realized by accident that she can turn the lamp on and off by bumping the touch base with her nose. Then she noticed that if she did that I'd have to turn around and look at her to turn it back on. Now she's turning the light off whenever I snack in the middle of the night!"

The now viral tweet was shared alongside a picture of Tâf looking considerably guilty as she stares directly at the camera, still waiting for more treats from her exhausted owner. The caption continued with, "whenever I don't give her a bit of my snack she looks at me like this and turns the light off."

While Odent has been left baffled by Tâf's new nightly trick that she's now been doing for a week, it's no secret that corgis are a particularly intelligent breed of dog.

According to PetMD, "the Pembroke Welsh corgi is a very smart dog that enjoys a human family and being part of the pack. Pembrokes are loyal and can make great watchdogs as they are fearless, independent and highly adaptable."

This description goes even further and notes how much corgis "enjoy training and learning new things." Tâf certainly fits into this category perfectly given how quickly she learned to operate the reading lamp, and how keen she was to keep doing so until she got treats.

Although she doesn't want to condone the dog's mischievous behavior, Odent sees the funny side of her attention-seeking corgi. When asked what she thought about Tâf's latest trick, Odent told Newsweek: "Corgis are very smart and also very communicative dogs, it's so funny and she's great!"

It seems that her newfound Twitter fans would also agree with this positive sentiment, with a lot of people commenting on the post to celebrate Tâf's brilliance.

One Twitter user commented, "she appears to be training you successfully", while another wrote: "At this point, with two corgis, I'm not sure how I'd live with a normal dog. I'd keep waiting for the attitude to start."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.