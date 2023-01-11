Puppy's Behavior Filmed Going From '0 to 100 Real Quick' After Adoption

These new dog owners were excited to bring home their calm, docile puppy at first, but they were shocked to discover just how much energy the dog actually has.

A viral video by TikTok user @stellastaffi, an account devoted to the adorable dog, showed how relaxed Stella, the blue Staffordshire bull terrier, was when she was in the car on the way to her new home.

Unfortunately for the dog's owners, that calm nature soon turned into excitable energy that showed little sign of relenting.

At first Stella relaxes in the arms of her new owner while in the car, but then the video swiftly changes tone and instead shows the mischievous puppy running across furniture, jumping on the bed, biting her canine sibling's tail and even running off with cushions.

The video was captioned: "She goes from 0 to 100 real quick."

Stella's owner told Newsweek: "Stella is such a character. She was so shy when she first met us, we started feeling bad and thinking she wasn't happy. We were wrong! She got comfortable too fast. She's the happiest and silliest puppy, always making us laugh."

A 2022 survey commissioned by Forbes Advisor suggested that a staggering 54 percent of dog owners regret getting a puppy. The survey collected data from 2,000 U.S. adults throughout April and May 2022 to find out how many people felt regret over their decision to get a puppy.

Asked whether they felt any regret, 27 percent of the dog owners strongly agreed, while another 27 percent somewhat agreed to feeling regret. This compares to 23 percent of the dog owners who felt no regret whatsoever.

When the dog owners were asked what it was that made them regret their choice to get a dog, 27 percent blamed it on having to clean up after their new pooches, and 25 percent said it was due to having to train the dog.

Mischievous puppy behavior can be a huge problem for many new owners, and it's something that founder of Rebarkable, Ali Smith, is all too familiar with.

Smith told Newsweek: "All puppies chew a lot, it's just what they do! They're made to explore the world with their mouth.

"Give the puppy plenty of replacements for what they want to chew. If they're going for wooden furniture, give them a chew root. If they're going for children's toys, give them a ball or a stuffed toy."

Smith, who has won awards for her positive methods of puppy training, continues: "Give them sleep and don't be tempted to tire them out. Most puppies don't sleep when they need to because they don't understand self-regulation yet. Routine is useful for your puppy, it helps train their bladder/bowels, and avoid punishment—train force free!"

The TikTok video was shared on January 6 and quickly generated over 2.9 million views and more than 511,000 likes.

Many TikTok users were quick to comment on Stella's hilarious antics, with plenty of people suggesting this is the usual hyperactive temperament for a Staffordshire bull terrier. One user commented: "It's a staffy, what did you expect?"

Though it seems that much of the TikTok reaction is in support of Stella's energetic nature, with many seeing right through her calm guise at the beginning. "She had to sell it a bit first before showing her true nature," one amused TikTok user wrote.

