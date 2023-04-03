U.S.

Audrey Hale's Manifesto Details Monthslong Plan to Commit Shooting

By
U.S. Nashville Tennessee School shooting Police

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old mass shooter who killed six individuals at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, last week had a manifesto that detailed monthslong plans to commit the attack, according to police.

"The ongoing investigation into the March 27 murders of six persons inside The Covenant School continues to show, from all information currently available, that killer Audrey Hale acted totally alone. In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School," the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said in an update on Monday.

The update noted that the writings by Hale remain under investigation by officials with the MNPD and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). However, Hale's motive currently remains unknown, but the update added that "it is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers."

Audrey Hale's manifesto detailed months long plan
Students gather at a makeshift memorial for victims of a shooting at the Covenant School campus, in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 29. Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old mass shooter who killed six individuals at the private Christian elementary school last month had a manifesto that detailed monthslong plans to commit the attack. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

After the shooting, Hale was identified as the suspect who killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School. Hale, who was identified by police as transgender, was fatally shot by officers with the MNPD. A LinkedIn profile for Hale had he/him pronouns listed, however it is unknown at this time what role this may have played in the shooting.

The victims of the shooting were previously identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all of whom were 9 years old. Three other adult victims were identified as Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61 and Mike Hill, 61.

Since the shooting, there has been ongoing speculation surrounding the manifesto that police discovered. Last week, MNPD Chief John Drake confirmed that officials recovered a manifesto written by Hale. However, shortly after Drake's comments, speculation arose online. Some online users including Donald Trump Jr. shared an alleged portion of the manifesto, which said, "You mess with our kids, we kill your kids."

Don Aaron, the director of public affairs for the MNPD, previously told Newsweek that police could not confirm the portion of the manifesto that was shared online.

Read more

Last week, the MNPD shared a video of the body camera footage from the two officers who engaged Hale during the shooting.

"MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus Mon morning. They fired on the active shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage," MNPD said in a tweet with the video.

Newsweek reached out to the MNPD for further comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC