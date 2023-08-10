Disbelief Over How Neighbor's Dog Keeps Breaking In: 'She'll Never Know'

An Australian sheepdog who likes to sneak into her neighbor's pool was spotted letting the neighbor's dog into her owner's house.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 507,000 times on TikTok, the sheepdog, Luna, can be seen standing on her hind legs and opening the door of her house, allowing a brown labradoodle to come in after her.

"I figured out how the neighbor's doodle has been getting into my house. Apparently my Aussie lets him in," reads the caption.

"Come in, my mom is not home. She'll never know," commented one TikTok user.

A stock photo shows an Australian shepherd dog, which is on the American Kennel Club's smartest breeds of dog list. Eudyptula/Getty Images

Australian shepherds are considered highly intelligent dogs and appear on the American Kennel Club's smartest breeds of dog list. But according to canine psychologist Stanley Coren, who also has a list of the most intelligent dogs, the breed ranks at No. 42.

In his 1994 book, The Intelligence of Dogs, Coren defines three aspects of dog intelligence: instinctive intelligence, adaptive intelligence and working and obedience intelligence.

Instinctive intelligence refers to a dog's ability to perform the tasks it was bred for, such as herding, pointing, fetching, guarding or supplying companionship. Adaptive intelligence is a dog's ability to solve problems on its own. Working and obedience intelligence refers to a dog's ability to learn things from humans.

The top three intelligent dogs, according to Coren's criteria, are border collie, poodle and German shepherd. The least three intelligent breeds are basset hound, mastiff and beagle.

"Does this mean that everyone should rush out and get one of the top 10 breeds of dogs? Definitely not," Coren wrote in an article for Psychology Today. "While a smart dog will learn everything that you want the dog to know, it will also learn everything that it can get away with. This means you may have to spend much more time 'civilizing' your clever dog so that it learns the limits of behavior in your household.

"Does this mean that we should stop breeding the dogs low in the rankings to improve the species? Definitely not. Every dog has an instinctive intelligence for which it was bred," Coren added.

Viewers of the TikTok clip loved the clever dog. "Aussies are super smart and so are doodles. Your dog is like 'welcome to mi CASA. Mi casa su casa!'" said one.

"Working together like a whole crime organization," commented another.

"This is exactly why I just made my husband take back the lever handle he tried to buy for an exterior door. I knew my dogs would do this!" said another user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.