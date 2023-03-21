Hilarious Moment Dog Lets Herself Into Her Neighbors' Pool to Relax Quietly

A video of an Australian shepherd dog sneaking into the neighbors' pool for a good time has gone viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views.

In the footage posted to @sidneypoo, Luna the dog can be relaxing on her neighbors' sun lounger after a dip in their pool. The text explains: "I got a call from next door saying my dog was on their porch. When I got there she was wet and relaxing in a chair by herself."

One user commented, "If I were your neighbor she'd have an open invitation," and another wrote, "She's like, "They didn't have to go and get you involved in this."

Contrary to their name, Australian sheepdogs did not originate in Australia, but rather they originally belonged to Basque farmers in the Pyrenees Mountains.

According to the American Kennel Club, in the early 1800s, "Australia's Anglo émigrés began a push into the continent's vast interior in search of rich pastureland for cattle ranching. Eventually, many Basques, with their faithful shepherd dogs in tow, sailed east to try their luck on the virgin Australian continent, a wide-open paradise for sheep herders."

The Basque shepherds bred their dogs with collies while in Australia. They then set sail for California, where the breed was misnamed the Australian shepherd. The dogs became a favorite with cowboys, a preference that remains today.

Many celebrities have also chosen the Australian shepherd as their dog of choice including Amanda Seyfried and her dog Finn, as well as actors Mel Gibson, Demi Moore, Susan Sarandon and Paul Bettany.

Australian shepherd dogs were not bred for water activities as Labrador retrievers were. Their role was to herd animals through the Californian desert. However, that's not to say Australian shepherds don't like water, as Luna in this video exhibits.

If your Australian shepherd has never shown any interest in the water but you want to enjoy days at the beach, invest in a life jacket for your dog, suggests pet-advice website Pet Keen. "Life jackets are also a good idea in general, as you don't want your dog to go too far from shore and start to tire," the experts say. "So, it's an all-around good safety measure, and it can also give your Aussie more confidence.

"Most dog life jackets have a handle on the back, making it easier to hoist your dog out of the water when necessary. The handle also works well for teaching your dog to swim, and if they swim far off, the life jacket makes it easier to spot them."

Newsweek has reached out to @sidneypoo via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.