Top Ways To Avoid Bloating This Summer, According To A Gastroenterologist

Bloating can be a dampener for even the most exciting times, and with temperatures rising as the summer progresses, chances are that many Americans have beach trips and swimsuit days planned.

Gastroenterologists generally agree that the best time to eat is when you're hungry and that you should stop when you feel full. But there may be certain times of the day when you should avoid eating to reduce bloating.

Newsweek spoke to Dr. Michelle Pearlman, a South Florida–based nutrition expert and gastroenterologist, about when and when not to eat so you can reduce that dreaded bloated feeling and feel confident this summer.

What Is Bloating?

We've all felt that tight, irritating feeling in our stomachs. Maybe we've had to undo a top button or can't wear that tight dress. But what actually is bloating?

"The body produces gas as a normal physiological process," Pearlman told Newsweek. "However, some individuals may experience discomfort or embarrassment because of too much gas."

Symptoms of excessive gas can include excess belching, flatulence and bloating.

"Bloating is primarily influenced by our eating habits rather than the timing of our meals," Pearlman said. "In general, it's advisable to eat when we feel hungry and stop when we feel full. However, it is important to avoid eating within three to four hours before lying down or going to sleep."

Late-Night Meals and Bloating

If you're partial to a late-night snack or prefer eating dinner late in the evening, this may contribute to your bloating.

"During sleep, our digestion slows down, and if we consume a large meal late at night and remain sedentary, the food will take longer to digest because we don't need as much energy as when we're awake, leading to food just sitting in the stomach," Pearlman said.

When to eat—and when not to—can reduce the chances of feeling bloated, a gastroenterologist says. Cunaplus_M.Faba/Getty Images

She continued: "Consequently, acid reflux may occur during sleep due to the stomach not having enough time to empty. The force of gravity makes it more likely for the stomach contents to move up into the esophagus, resulting in acid reflux, regurgitation and potential symptoms of nausea or vomiting.

"Waking up feeling nauseated or with a sore throat may also be attributed to this. Additionally, consuming foods high in sugar can cause blood sugar spikes and disrupt the quality of sleep," she said.

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting involves not eating for periods of time on a daily or weekly basis. The Mayo Clinic lists some popular approaches to intermittent fasting:

Alternate day fasting: Eat a normal diet one day and either completely fast or have one small meal (less than 500 calories) the next day.

5:2 fasting: Eat a normal diet five days a week and fast for two days a week.

Daily time-restricted fasting: Eat normally but only within an eight-hour window each day. For example, skip breakfast but eat lunch around noon and dinner by 8 p.m.

"Intermittent fasting reduces the production of gas molecules if you are limiting the consumption of gas-promoting foods/beverages for a significant portion of the day," Pearlman said.

She went on: "Not eating after a certain time can help with bloating because you will avoid swallowing excess air while eating and [minimize] gas production from the food you are consuming if you eat earlier in the day. This will allow the excess gas in your gastrointestinal tract to likely pass, either via burping or flatus, while you are more active during the day and reduce excess intestinal gas prior to bed."

As well as when you eat, how you eat can also make a difference in bloating.

"Try to eat when you have time to sit down and be mindful of your eating. That includes chewing your food well to optimize digestion and absorption and trying to slow down when eating to avoid overeating," Pearlman said.

"It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to get satiety signals from your gut telling you that you are full. If you eat too fast, you will eat more than your body needs, and that can cause bloating. Eating fast and talking when eating also increases aerophagia [air swallowing], which can cause gas and bloating," she said.

What to Eat to Avoid Bloating

Many ingredients that we regularly consume can increase our chances of becoming bloated, including common breakfast foods.

Gastroenterologists recommend eating low-FODMAP foods to avoid bloating. FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, which are short-chain carbohydrates that are not easily digested by the small intestine and can cause digestive problems and therefore bloating.

Some FODMAP foods might seem like part of a healthy diet but may increase bloating. They include fruits and vegetables like asparagus, onions, dried fruit and apples.

Sulfite in food and drinks can also cause bloating. "Sulfites are natural or added chemicals in some foods and drinks to enhance flavor. They are mostly found in processed foods, but they can also occur naturally in the process of making beer and wine," according to the New York Allergy and Sinus Centers.

"Beer; red and white wine; cider; apple, grape and tomato juice; and even cow's milk have significant amounts of sulfate," Pearlman said. "Other high-sulfate foods include almonds, breads, cruciferous vegetables, apricots, prunes and raisins, wheat pasta and peanuts."

As well as eating earlier in the day and avoiding various irritants, Pearlman suggested lifestyle changes that can help reduce bloating.

"Remain in an upright position after eating. Maybe go for a short walk to help aid digestion," she said. "Exercise regularly to keep everything moving, which can also help reduce stress, which can cause certain body processes to be less effective. And eat meals slowly to reduce strain on the gut."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.