The Way a Baby and a Bernese Mountain Dog Interact in Car Melts Hearts

Babies can form close bonds with household pets, and a moving social media video that has gone viral is a testament to this relationship.

The TikTok post captured a baby crying while unable to stroke her parents' dog. She soon settles down after being able to make contact with her beloved best friend again. The clip showed the baby bursting into tears while sitting in a booster seat beside Ivy, the family's Bernese mountain dog, and has managed to melt thousands of hearts online.

The social media post, which was shared to TikTok on June 29 by @IvyTheBerner, has been liked by 66,000 users and commented on more than 200 times.

A stock image of a dog next to a sleeping baby. A viral video shares the close bond a baby has developed with her family's dog. Getty Images

"I can't handle this cuteness," one user wrote.

"So sweet," another user added.

The TikTok account has posted countless videos of the adorable pair to date and has accumulated over 716,000 followers. Ivy and her family are based in Massachusetts.

How Can You Introduce Your Dog to Your Newborn Baby?

While they differ depending on their breed, dogs are generally protective over their family members, especially their favorite family members. Although the baby and the pup in the TikTok post look as thick as thieves, dogs can have a difficult time adapting to new babies at home. It's normal for parents to have concerns or worries about introducing their babies to a new dog, or vice versa, so it's important that the relationship between the pair is built carefully.

In general, dogs are creatures of habit and gain a sense of confidence and security from having a stable routine and knowing what to expect at certain times of the day. The U.K.-based charity DogsTrust writes that even if canines are thoroughly prepared for or used to change, they may still struggle to adjust to new babies and the challenges that they bring.

Newborn-caused disruptions to their routine can appear to dogs as if they are receiving less attention than usual, with their owners snowed under by the demands of parenthood. Dogs used only to the sound of their barks may also struggle to adapt to hearing the new baby cry.

The charity recommends that owners expecting a new child begin preparing their pup for the change as soon as possible, like leaving the dog alone for longer periods.

The benefit of beginning preparations early is that the owner can then move at their dog's anxious and hesitant pace. This is as opposed to throwing them in at the deep end on the day the baby is due to arrive home from the maternity ward.

Preparations aside, animal welfare charity Blue Cross notes that the best time for a pup and a newborn to get acquainted is after the dog is tired from walking or playing.

The charity advises owners to greet their dogs first and without the baby present. This is in case the pets unleash their usual excitement at them coming home on the newborn.

For a smooth introduction, Blue Cross suggests that the baby be introduced to the dog in a quiet and neutral room, not the one they usually eat or sleep in, to save them from getting territorial.

Owners are encouraged to associate their newborn's presence with positivity and to praise their dogs for displaying good behavior after they meet.

"The first interaction should be under control, with the baby being held in a parent's arms and the dog allowed to sniff the child. The dog will appear interested for a few seconds and will then lose interest. When they back away, you should praise them and give them a treat," the Blue Cross charity adds.

