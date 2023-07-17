Hearts Melt As Woman Adopts Senior Pair Of Bonded Labradors: 'Jackpot'

Adopting an animal in need of a forever home can be a hugely rewarding experience, and while adopting a senior animal that's in need of some love and care in their twilight years can be challenging, it'll surely be one of the kindest acts that anyone could do.

One family has done just that, and they have shared how they welcomed two elderly Labrador dogs into their home in a newly-viral TikTok video. The bond that the senior siblings share has warmed plenty of hearts across the internet.

The social media video, which jokingly claims that the pups have "hit the jackpot", films a woman's journey to the Connecticut animal shelter where the Labrador siblings had been staying to formally adopt them. The dogs' new owner's car looked kitted out to the brim with trendy dog toys and cozy blankets, all of which were sure to be a stark contrast to what the dogs had been experiencing up until that point in that.

"Come with us to adopt a senior pair of adopted Labs," had been written across the video.

Later on in the clip, the woman is captured bonding with her new fur babies as the black and white Labs take turns strolling to her and nuzzling her hands. The video's creator described the moment as being filled with "instant love" in the post. The Labrador duo are then shown getting fed treats by their new owner before traveling to their new forever home with her. The heartwarming clip plays against The Beatles' classic 1967 hit "All You Need Is Love,"

The Labrador siblings had been referred to as a 'bonded pair' by the video's creator. The term refers to dogs who have lived together for five years or more, and who show signs of upset and depression when separated.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 21 by @SammySaysRelax, the TikTok post has been liked by over 259,000 users and commented on more than 1,100 times. Plenty of users have praised the Labs' new owner for rehoming the pair together.

"Thank you for adopting and for keeping a bonded pair together," one user wrote.

"Thank you for not overlooking them. You will never have a sad day again," another user added.

