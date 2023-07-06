Golden Labrador Forced To Wear 'Hoodie' To Stop Brother Chewing His Ears

Sibling rivalry isn't just limited to humans, as two Golden Labrador dogs have shown online. While they are the best of friends most of the time, a social media video has captured the pair in a heated disagreement over a woolen 'hoodie' and some ear chewing.

The viral video showed one of the dogs, named Bo, donning a woolen "hoodie" that covers up his ears in order to act as a deterrent to his brother Reggie, who has a bad habit of chewing them. Disgruntled by the new hoodie but determined to not let it get in the way of him winding his brother up, the mischievous pup was captured trying to tear the hoodie off Bo's head. The pair then engaged in a small fight over the boundary cross.

"This is Bo in his 'happy hoodie' that his parents got him because Reggie chews his ears non-stop," Bo and Reggie's owner told Newsweek.

The playful breed are cited by the American Kennel Club (AKC) on its website as being "friendly, active and outgoing".

"They are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and they socialize well with neighbor dogs and humans alike. But don't mistake his easygoing personality for low energy, [they] require a lot of exercise," the AKC wrote online.

The Labrador pair and their owner live in Denver.

Reggie and Bo the Golden Labradors live in Denver, Colorado. The viral video showed them both caught in a feud over a woolen hoodie.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 1 by @BoAndReggie, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 3.9 million times and liked by over 500,000 users, making it the account dedicated to the funny pups most watched post to date. Over 800 TikTok users have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section.

"Why can't he have a muzzle since it's not Bo's fault," one user wrote.

Another user joked, as if to imitate Reggie the dog: "hey, that was our bonding thing.. plus I was cleaning them for him so now they are going to get dirty."

"Justice for Bo Bo," added another TikTok user.

While a final different user shared: "I love them so much."

If you wish to view the original TikTok post, it can be seen here.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.