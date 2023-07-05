Pets

Delight Over Sassy Dog Refusing To Move Until Owner Pushes Him on the Swing

Everyone knows that most children love swinging on the garden swings at park playgrounds. In fact, playing on swings is a core memory for so many adults. Little did we know that French bulldogs, well one in particular, also have a penchant for the childhood pastime.

A social media video of a dog named Royce sitting in a child's swing at a playground and enjoying swaying back and forth in it has delighted audiences online.

@therollsofroyce

Ok but do some dogs like to ride on swings? I believe he loves it, I can usually tell if he doesnt like something. But is this safe lol😅 #frenchbulldog #frenchie #frenchiesoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #frenchiepuppy

♬ original sound - ROYCE MACALLAN

The viral video captures the French bulldog sitting tightly in the child's swing and flying in the air, while his owner sits with her feet firmly on the ground in the swing beside him recording her pup swing with a look of disbelief on her face.

"Why is this becoming a daily thing," the pup's owner wrote across the clip.

"He loves swinging now and walks towards parks. When I take him down, he won't move," they added.

The video had been captioned: "Ok but do some dogs like to ride on swings? I believe he loves it, I can usually tell if he doesn't like something, but is this safe lol."

The 4-year-old blue Frenchie and his owner are based in Minneapolis.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) cites the French bulldog breed as being "playful" and "smart" on its website. "The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable, and completely irresistible," the AKC says of the breed online. The breed that was first recognized by the pet registry in 1898 is now one of the world's most popular and sought after toy dog breeds and a favorite among celebrities.

Dog
A stock image of a French Bulldog and its owner playing. The viral video captures the Frenchie swinging on a garden swing in a children's playground. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was first shared to the social media platform on June 28 by the TikTok account dedicated to documenting Royce's daily life and funny antics, @TheRollsOfRoyce, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 5.6 million times.

More than 750,000 TikTok users have liked the post, while over 2,000 have gushed over the adorable moment in the comments section below it.

"That's so cute," one user wrote.

"So sweet," another user added.

A different TikTok-er commented: "Such a cutie."

"That's the cutest thing," shared another user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @TheRollsOfRoyce for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

