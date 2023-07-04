Listen as Greyhound Shows Off Her 'Morning Voice' in Duet With Owner

Everyone knows someone who loves to break into song whenever they have the opportunity, and one rescue dog named Callie has shown the world that she's definitely part of that pack.

The female greyhound can be seen and heard "singing" along with her owner in a video with the caption "Callie's morning voice" that's been viewed more than 16,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on June 23.

The viral video shows the delightful moment when Callie busted out her best vocals as soon as her owner started singing the 1967 hit and modern-day crowd-pleaser, "Can't Take My Eyes off You" by Frankie Valli. Her owner can be heard singing the opening lyrics to the classic track and stopping at the end of every line for Callie to whine and howl along.

The TikTok account that the video had been shared to appears to be dedicated to documenting Callie's life at her new home.

A stock image of a greyhound. Female greyhound Callie can be seen and heard "singing" along with her owner in a video that's been viewed more than 16,000 times. Getty Images

The American Kennel Club describes greyhounds as "sweet-tempered," "gentle" and "affectionate with the family" and Callie's behavior seems to fit the bill. The breed was first recognized by the pet registry in 1885, and has remained popular in the U.S. and U.K to this day.

Among their other attractive traits, greyhounds are known to enjoy being involved in family activities.

"Keep training lessons short and sweet, as the Greyhound will become bored very easily," the AKC writes on its website. "With his mild, sensitive personality, he needs a gentle approach in training, never harsh. Greyhounds are more interested in doing things *with* you than *for* you."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @TheSingingGreyhound, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 16,000 TikTokers and commented on by many.

"What a voice," one TikTok user said.

"What is it with sight hounds and constantly making that noise whenever you do something. I'll sneeze and my dog will do that," another user added.

Greyhounds are sight hound dogs, which means that they were bred to be more receptive to the things they can see than the things they can smell.

