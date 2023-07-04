Exact Moment Dalmatian Spots Owner on Bus To Work Without Him Goes Viral

A social media video of a clingy Dalmatian dog has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral video captures the Dalmatian, who has affectionately been dubbed a "velcro dog" due to his desire to be close to his owner at all times, staring longingly at his owner from a bustling sidewalk as his owner drives past on a bus.

"When your dog spots you on the bus and then realizes that he's not coming to work with you today," reads a caption across the TikTok clip.

The dog can be seen arching his neck and stepping forward to catch as many glimpses as possible of his beloved owner who filmed the sweet moment while riding away on the bus.

The video had been captured in Philadelphia and was captioned: "A velcro dog's worst nightmare."

The term "velcro dog" is a colloquial way to refer to a pet who feels unsettled and anxious when separated from their owner. The term has been popularized online in recent years.

It's common for dogs to form strong attachments to their owners and siblings, and being apart from the key members of their household for any period of time can cause or trigger separation anxiety. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) writes online that separation-related behavior (SRB) occurs when a dog is left alone, although the video did not confirm whether the pup suffers from anxiety.

"In many cases, the behavior is a result of distress," writes the RSPCA.

Common signs of separation anxiety include a dog howling or barking, peeing indoors or being destructive when left alone or kept apart from their loved ones.

The animal welfare organization recommends that dogs prone to separation anxiety be left in a stress-free environment with toys they are fond of or people they know to minimize any discomfort they may feel. Over time and with training and persistence, separation anxiety can be reversed.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 20 by @MaisyDewey, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 603,000 times and liked by over 57,000 users.

"You must keep him with you at all times! Cruella could be anywhere," one user joked under the post, in reference to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians.

"This broke my heart. You bring him to work right now," another user added.

