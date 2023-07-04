Pets

Doberman's Antics While Home Alone Shocks Owner in Viral Clip: 'Plotting'

By
Pets Dogs Pets Animals Internet

A social media video of a Doberman dog named Obi causing havoc while his owners are out of the house has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video, which had been caught on a pet cam, filmed the dog running around his home and embracing his opportunity to jump up onto the furniture he typically wouldn't be allowed to tamper with.

@obithedoby

How long has he been plotting this? #tiktokdogs #dogsontiktok #dogtok #dogsoftiktok #dogsvideos #dogvideos #doberman #dogtiktoktrends #fyp

♬ Sirtaki (Zorba the Geek) - LucasGitanoFamily

The TikTok clip captured the excitable Doberman jumping up onto his crate, and then onto a large dining table.

A caption across the video read, "buying a camera to check to see what our dog is up to today," while the video's creator had written under the post: "How long has he been plotting this?"

While the Doberman looks to simply be having fun, many dogs opt to break the rules when left alone as a result of separation anxiety.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) writes online that dogs, especially younger and more energetic pups, have a tendency to become destructive when left alone for long periods of time due to feelings of anxiety creeping up.

Separation anxiety is an emotional condition when dogs feel symptoms of stress, unease or nervousness when at a distance from their owner or "safe person" for an elongated period of time.

"One of the most common complaints of pet parents is that their dogs are disruptive or destructive when left alone," the ASPCA writes on its website.

"Their dogs might urinate, defecate, bark, howl, chew, dig or try to escape. Although these problems often indicate that a dog needs to be taught polite house manners, they can also be symptoms of distress."

"Some dogs suffering from separation anxiety become agitated when their guardians prepare to leave. Others seem anxious or depressed prior to their guardians' departure or when their guardians aren't present," the ASPCA added.

Dog
A stock image of a Doberman dog. The viral video shows the Doberman dog misbehaving while his owners are out, with all of his antics being caught on a pet cam. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @ObiTheDoby on March 24, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 4.2 million times and liked by over 467,000 users. Plenty of users have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"Floor is lava," one user wrote.

"He likes to be tall," another user added.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @ObiTheDoby for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC