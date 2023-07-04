Doberman's Antics While Home Alone Shocks Owner in Viral Clip: 'Plotting'

A social media video of a Doberman dog named Obi causing havoc while his owners are out of the house has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video, which had been caught on a pet cam, filmed the dog running around his home and embracing his opportunity to jump up onto the furniture he typically wouldn't be allowed to tamper with.

The TikTok clip captured the excitable Doberman jumping up onto his crate, and then onto a large dining table.

A caption across the video read, "buying a camera to check to see what our dog is up to today," while the video's creator had written under the post: "How long has he been plotting this?"

While the Doberman looks to simply be having fun, many dogs opt to break the rules when left alone as a result of separation anxiety.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) writes online that dogs, especially younger and more energetic pups, have a tendency to become destructive when left alone for long periods of time due to feelings of anxiety creeping up.

Separation anxiety is an emotional condition when dogs feel symptoms of stress, unease or nervousness when at a distance from their owner or "safe person" for an elongated period of time.

"One of the most common complaints of pet parents is that their dogs are disruptive or destructive when left alone," the ASPCA writes on its website.

"Their dogs might urinate, defecate, bark, howl, chew, dig or try to escape. Although these problems often indicate that a dog needs to be taught polite house manners, they can also be symptoms of distress."

"Some dogs suffering from separation anxiety become agitated when their guardians prepare to leave. Others seem anxious or depressed prior to their guardians' departure or when their guardians aren't present," the ASPCA added.

A stock image of a Doberman dog.

What Do the Comments Say?

