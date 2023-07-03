The Top 5 Most Poisonous Indoor Plants to Dogs, According to a Vet

Having plants around the house can be great to add a bit of color to a space as well as for offering psychological benefits, such as an improved mood. But many dog owners may not realize the potential dangers that a simple houseplant can have on their four-legged friend.

It may seem like a great idea to bring some of nature's beauty inside, but certain plants contain harmful chemicals or substances. If an inquisitive puppy or a clumsy old dog gets a bit too close, they could end up requiring medical attention.

Holistic veterinarian Candice Akers explained to Newsweek that "it's a good idea to keep all houseplants out of reach of your dog" to avoid the risk of the dog ingesting anything harmful.

Fortunately, not all houseplants are toxic, and owners can still spruce up their homes with some greenery if they wish. Although, for the 65 million American households with a dog, Akers has recommended the plants to avoid.

A stock image showing a puppy beside a house plant that's been knocked over. A holistic veterinarian has revealed the most harmful plants for pet owners to keep in their homes. Cunaplus_M.Faba/Getty Images

Azaleas

Akers, from Colorado, has spent the last decade visiting pet owners in their homes and educating them on the dangers that houseplants pose to dogs.

People might be tempted to fill their homes with colorful azaleas, but Akers strongly recommends dog owners avoid keeping these specific plants in the house.

"Azaleas, which belong to the Rhododendron [family], contain substances known as grayanotoxins," she told Newsweek. "These can affect the functioning of a dog's skeletal and cardiac muscles, as well as nerve function.

"If a dog ingests even a few leaves or flowers from an azalea plant, it can lead to poisoning. Symptoms typically begin a few hours after ingestion and can include drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, and weakness."

In more severe cases, when a dog consumes a lot of an azalea plant, Akers suggests that it can lead to a drop in blood pressure, abnormal heart rate, tremors, seizures, and even a coma in the worst cases.

Holistic veterinarian Candice Aker. The veterinarian has discussed five harmful plants which dog owners should avoid having in their homes. Dr Candice Aker

Philodendrons

Philodendrons will be a familiar plant choice for many due to their versatility and low maintenance. But for anyone with a dog at home, these certainly aren't the best plant to choose.

Akers said: "While popular as houseplants, philodendrons contain calcium oxalate crystals. When chewed or bitten, these crystals can penetrate tissue in the mouth, throat, and stomach.

"If a dog eats part of a philodendron plant, it can experience several symptoms, primarily due to the irritation caused by the crystals. Symptoms can include oral pain, irritation of the lips, difficulty swallowing, swelling, and changes in appetite."

When experiencing any of these symptoms, a dog may paw at its face from the pain, they may start drooling, foaming at the mouth, gagging, or vomiting. If the swelling is very severe, it can also lead to "difficulty breathing."

"As plant toxins travel through the dog's digestive tract, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, or even severe bloody diarrhea, called hemorrhagic gastroenteritis. These symptoms can lead to dehydration or organ damage if not treated," Akers said.

Snake Plants

Snake plants are a labor of love as they grow very slowly and require frequent maintenance, from regular watering to wiping the leaves. Though they look striking once they're fully sprouted, it's the chemical that these plants contain which creates the risk.

According to Akers, snake plants contain saponins "that the plant uses as a defense mechanism against insects, fungi, and microbes."

Saponins can cause irritation to the pet's mouth and stomach, leading to nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in some cases.

"In more severe cases, the dog may seem lethargic, suffer from an increased heart rate or dilated pupils," Akers said. "These symptoms usually arise because the saponins irritate the dog's gastrointestinal tract, leading to discomfort and other symptoms. In general, the more a dog consumes, the worse the reaction will be."

The Jade Plant

Another plant that Akers discourages pet owners from keeping within reach of their dogs is the jade plant.

The jade plant, also known as a money plant or a lucky plant, won't create much fortune for a nosey dog if it gets close.

Akers said: "The exact toxic components in jade plants aren't well defined, but when ingested by dogs they can cause a variety of symptoms."

A dog that thinks a jade plant looks tasty and can't help but try it might be in for a surprise because the Crassula ovata plant can lead to vomiting, loss of energy or enthusiasm, loss of coordination, and a slower heart rate.

Candice Akers, from Colorado, pictured with two animals she's helped in the past. Another plant that Akers discourages pet owners from keeping within reach of their dogs is the jade plant. Dr Candice Aker

The Peace Lily

The bright white leaves of a peace lily make for an impressive addition to any home, which is why they're often given as gifts. These plants are associated with purity, prosperity, and peace, but dogs might draw more negative meanings if they feel their damaging effects.

Akers told Newsweek: "Peace lilies are not true lilies, but they can still pose a threat to dogs. They contain calcium oxalate crystals, which can be harmful.

"In most cases, exposure to peace lilies results in mild to moderate symptoms in dogs, but severe symptoms can occur, especially if a large amount is ingested."

If a dog does ingest some of the crystals in peace lilies, it can lead to drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite, and difficulty when swallowing.

"If your dog bites into the plant, the immediate effect will be oral pain, irritation, and swelling of the mouth, tongue, and lips. Due to the discomfort and irritation in the mouth, your dog may drool more than usual. But if your dog ingests the plant, it can irritate the stomach and cause vomiting."

In any of these instances, Akers says that owners "should seek veterinary help immediately," to ensure there's no lasting damage to their four-legged friend.

"Remove your dog from the area to prevent it from ingesting any more of the plant," she explained.

"Then identify the plant. If you're not sure what kind of plant it is, take a sample or a photo to show your vet or a poison control center. This will help them understand the potential toxins involved."

In such cases, the first step may be to wash the dog's mouth out to reduce oral irritation. Other plants may require veterinarians to induce vomiting, but Akers discourages owners from trying to do that themselves unless directly instructed by a professional.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.