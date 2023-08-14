Baby Cows Showering Sheepdog With Affection on Farm Melts Hearts—'Paradise'

A border collie has managed to enjoy some much-needed affection from its farm friends following a hard day at work.

Border collies are known as some of the most hardworking dogs and relish being able to herd farmyard animals around.

In a July 1 viral post shared on TikTok by user @andressaloisespeck, border collie Nero is seen being licked by two cows in their pens. The dog appears to be enjoying the well-earned back scratches and continues to stay with the farm animals throughout the 33-second clip.

From left: Border collies interacting with cows. The dog of the same breed in the viral video was widely praised online for the affection it received from farm animals. Getty

The American Kennel Club says that border collies are herding dogs that are very friendly with their owners. The AKC adds: "The almond eyes are the focus of an intelligent expression: an intense gaze, the Border's famous 'herding eye', is a breed hallmark.

"On the move, Borders are among the canine kingdom's most agile, balanced, and durable citizens," says the AKC.

"The intelligence, athleticism, and trainability of Borders have a perfect outlet in agility training. Having a job to perform, like agility or herding or obedience work, is key to Border happiness. Amiable among friends, they may be reserved with strangers."

Sixty-six percent of U.S. homes, around 87 million households, have at least one pet, according to a 2023 survey by the American Pet Products Association. The APPA found dogs are the most popular pet in the U.S., with 65.1 million living in homes across the country. Cats were the second-most popular pet in the U.S. at 46.5 million, followed by freshwater fish at 11.1 million.

The APPA says the largest number of pet owners by generation in the U.S. are millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) at 33 percent, followed by Generation X (born from 1965 to 1980) and then baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) on 25 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Since being shared, the post has attracted more than 1.7 million views and an over 233,000 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video praised the dog and believed he was living his best life.

TikTok user Roostifer wrote: "I bet it reminds him of being a baby dog."

Done&Done added: "Well, someone's living their best life."

Monica posted: "I have a border very similar to him, she is super needy. [I'm] sure if I had cows she would do the same."

Lara commented: "My border also loves being scratched."

