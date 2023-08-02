Reason Border Collie 'Can't Contain His Excitement' on Walks Is Hilarious

Some people might hate waiting at the traffic lights to cross the road, but this dog "can't contain his excitement" whenever the lights start beeping to signal that it's go time.

As soon as Baxter, a border collie, hears the beeping of the traffic lights, he immediately leaps into the road and gets a head start, while groaning with excitement the whole way. Baxter's owner told Newsweek that they're used to "Baxter and his excitement on walks, especially at the lights," but it's still very amusing to witness.

They said: "His dramatic crossings at the lights make us all laugh. We are so happy to see Baxter entertaining others as much as he entertains us."

Baxter the border collie was very eager to cross the road. Since the video was posted on TikTok, it has already gone viral with millions of views. @bb.baxter

Social media users can't get enough of Baxter's sheer excitement whenever he's at the traffic lights. The video was posted on July 17 by @bb.baxter and it's already been viewed more than 1.3 million times, and received over 335,900 likes on TikTok.

It's no secret that dogs have impeccable hearing, but the American Kennel Club (AKC) highlights that they can hear particularly well when listening to higher-pitched sounds. While the average adult human can't hear anything over 20,000 Hertz, dogs can hear sounds up to 65,000 Hertz.

Not only can they pick up on incredibly high-pitched sounds, but dogs can also hear sounds that would be too quiet for a human to detect. Dogs' ears are much more sensitive than humans', so they have a more expansive range of noises to detect.

As a result of this sensitivity, the AKC points out that dogs are often sensitive to everyday sounds, such as a vacuum cleaner, electric tools—or in this case a set of traffic lights—because they're so much louder for them.

Baxter's owners find his enthusiasm at the traffic lights amusing, as they wrote on TikTok that he is "always letting [them] know when it's time to cross." There's certainly no need for them to listen out for the beeping, since Baxter already has it covered.

Baxter's owners have continued updating his new followers with videos of him excitedly crossing the road. They posted another video of the border collie on July 19, adding that "Baxter can't contain his excitement" during his walks.

Hundreds of TikTok users have already commented on the viral post, with many people admiring Baxter's eagerness to scurry across the road.

One comment reads: "Sounds like he's saying HURRY HURRY HURRY."

Another person wrote: "He's found himself a job like a collie! Helping his mom cross the street safely." Baxter's owner responded to this particular comment to say he's "always doing his best to protect."

Other dog owners shared how their dogs also help them know when to cross the road safely. One person commented: "My border collie has very dramatic reactions to the crossing sound. I don't know if it's positive or negative feelings for him."

