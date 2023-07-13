Owner Transforms Under The Stairs Into 'Safe' Space for Anxious Rescue Dog

Rescue dog Myko is terrified of loud noises. But his loving owners have developed a genius way to keep him comfortable and happy in the form of a custom-built panic room.

"Myko has been very scared of loud noises since he was a puppy," his owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Newsweek. "He gets very frightened of thunderstorms, fireworks and construction work. They all cause him to experience anxiety that results in shaking, panting, running away, and hiding."

His owners, who live in Philadelphia, have tried lots of things, including medication, to try to make Myko feel more comfortable.

Last year, he gained viral attention for another of his owner's creative solutions to his anxiety when he was filmed with his "emotional support blanket."

"I was looking for a creative way to help him feel safer in our home that wouldn't require medication and realized that we had a closet under the steps we didn't really use except for storage," said Myko's owner. "In the spirit of wanting to ward-off 'the boomies'—I named it the 'Boomie Roomie,' and wanted to make it as comfortable for him as possible.

Myko the rescue dog who is very scared of loud noises. Myko's owners created him a safe space under the stairs where he can retreat when things get too scary. @mykomushroom/TikTok & Instagram

"We love him SO much and would literally do anything to help him feel safe and secure," added his owner.

Before long, the closet under the stairs was transformed into a safe space for Myko.

"I cleared out everything in there and then put up soundproofing tiles, draped cozy sheets on the walls, hung vines and strung up lights," said Myko's owner.

"Then I added a bed for him, a carpet and plenty of pillows."

The cozy den also includes a white noise sound machine, treats and all of Myko's favorite stuffed animals.

In a video on TikTok with 6 million views, Myko's owners shared his panic room with viewers, and people were obsessed.

"Such a sweet baby, glad he has someone like you," said one commenter, while another wrote: "Sweetest boy! You guys are amazing and he's so lucky to have found you."

"I'm crying right now," wrote another TikToker after watching the adorable footage.

Another viewer said: "Amazing parents for this rescue dog. You are both lucky to have each other."

Now well acquainted with his special space, Myko is feeling much more comfortable even when the outside world is scary.

"Myko loves it. He typically only uses it when there's fireworks or thunderstorms—we leave the door cracked though so he can go in whenever he wants," said his owner. "We've been getting more storms in the Philadelphia area and it's been an incredibly safe and comfortable retreat for him. We also go in there with him and give him lots of cuddles."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.