Tears as Rescue Dog Realizes She's Finally Safe After Adoption: 'Precious'

A video of a rescue dog finally feeling "safe" at home has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @glitterbug122 and had more than 364,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "When your dog starts to realize she's finally safe." The footage shows a chihuahua slowly stepping out of a cage before she's seen in different settings in her new home.

A caption shared with the post said: "Watching Winnie Mae live her best life is everything."

About 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the U.S. each year, including 3.1 million dogs, according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Some animals that enter shelters have been "rescued from cruelty," which can arise from situations such as "hoarding cases, dog fighting rings and puppy mills," the nonprofit said.

According to a March 2019 study in PeerJ, social isolation is among the greatest stressors for dogs in animal shelters.

Research has shown that "human interaction reduces cortisol [a hormone regulating stress] in shelter dogs, with the possibility that longer periods of interaction may yield greater effects," the study said.

A stock image of a chihuahua dog looking sad. A video of a chihuahua rescue dog "finally realizing she's safe" has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The study found that "dogs of greater weight, age, and average resting pulse rate had higher cortisol levels; and dogs with longer bouts of uninterrupted rest had lower cortisol levels."

The dog in this viral clip is seen hiding behind a toilet, before she is shown resting on a blanket while caressed by a hand and later dozing off on a person's chest. The chihuahua is also seen relaxing in an outdoor pool before the video ends.

Several users on TikTok were touched by the rescue dog's transformation.

Lu wrote: "Bless you for giving this little person a home," while user9375823221106 said: "You are an angel."

CarynCleary0 said the dog is "Absolutely precious," and JoJo wrote: "aww what a little beauty."

User carly wrote: "You're safe now sweet pea" and user8574623280044 simply said: "Oh my heart!"

User mk said: "Awww she is so happy now and knows she is safe."

