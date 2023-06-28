Tears as Rescue Dog Full of Love Slowly Realizes 'Life Isn't So Scary'

Footage of a rescue dog learning that things aren't so scary after all has melted hearts online.

Beni was rescued from Romania and taken to the U.K. in 2022 aged four. Adopted a month later, the adorable mixed breed pup is the product of generations of street dogs that are prevalent in Romania.

Now living with a loving family in the U.K., Beni is still getting used to the way things work in his new home.

"Unfortunately, we don't have much in terms of Beni's background. As with many of our dogs he was been found living on the streets and brought into a shelter in Romania. Some are born there, others are abandoned by their owners. All we knew from his description before he arrived in the U.K. was that he was full of love to share with everyone," Megan Baker, director of Paws and Whiskers Cat and Dog Rescue, told Newsweek.

Rescue dog Beni checking out a mirror in his new back yard, left, and a close-up of Beni in his bed, right. The rescue dog from Romania has melted hearts as he learns that things aren't so scary after all.

Despite coming a long way since being found on the streets, Beni still has his quirks. He is nervous and doesn't like cyclists or vans, and doesn't really understand how to play.

"Not knowing how to play can be common among rescue dogs due to poor socialization and not being in a safe environment for most of their lives," explained Baker. "The younger ones who are rescued earlier in life tend to pick up how to play quite quickly, but Beni may have spent many years surviving on the streets so playing just wouldn't come naturally to him."

Despite this difficult start, many dogs can learn how to play later in life when in the right environment.

"They can definitely learn once they've relaxed, or if they follow the lead of a resident dog or doggy friends on walks," said Baker. "But they may also always be a little bit awkward and not quite understand what playing is."

Luckily though, Beni has no problems being friendly and loves to greet other dogs.

In the adorable video with thousands of views, Beni enjoys cuddles, rolling around the lounge and exploring his backyard. Alongside the footage, the rescue wrote: "Watch as our foster dog starts to realize life isn't so scary."

Beni the dog spending time in his new home in the U.K. After a tough start on the streets of Romania, Beni is now living his best life with a new family.

Beni was rescued and rehomed by Paws And Whiskers Cat and Dog Rescue, based in Sussex, U.K.

"We've recently started posting on TikTok to increase our reach beyond Facebook and Instagram and gain more supporters. As a rescue organization, we rely on the generosity of the public to donate and foster for us," explained Baker.

"We wanted to show people how amazing and heartwarming fostering and adopting a rescue dog can be," she said. "We know there is a stigma around rescuing from abroad, but Beni has just as much love to give as any other dog and he deserves to get the same love back, no matter where he's from."

