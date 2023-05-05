Watch 'Nervous, Shaky' Rescue Dog Learning to Accept Love

It was a "truly unexpected" encounter that brought her to tears, Stephanie Easley recalls, describing the moment when Beam—a rescue dog she fostered who was "terrified" of everything—just "hopped" into her lap one day.

Easley, who is 31 and lives in Minnesota, told Newsweek: "It took everything in me to not wrap my arms around him in that moment," which was captured in a recent viral video from Easley's TikTok account (@stephsayitall). The clip has received over 719,000 views.

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the country each year, including 3.1 million dogs, according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The animals that enter shelters include ones that have been "rescued from cruelty," which can arise from situations such as "hoarding cases, dog fighting rings and puppy mills," the ASPCA said.

Social isolation is among the greatest stressors for dogs in shelters, says a March 2019 study published in the online journal PeerJ.

Previous research has shown that "human interaction reduces cortisol [a hormone regulating stress] in shelter dogs, with the possibility that longer periods of interaction may yield greater effects," the study noted.

The study also found that "dogs' cortisol: creatinine ratios dropped significantly during their fostering stay but returned to baseline levels after return to the shelter."

Beam, the dog in the TikTok video, is one of 23 dogs that were found to be living in "a hoarding/homeless situation" in Tijuana Mexico, before they were rescued and brought to Minnesota. (Two died before making it to the state.)

Mutt Mutt Engine, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, first brought the situation to Easley's attention. The At-Choo Foundation in California brought Beam out of Mexico.

Easley ended up fostering three of the dogs rescued from Tijuana, including Beam. She got him in February, and he was believed to be around 2 years old, she said.

He was "nervous and shaky," Easley said. "Absolutely everything terrified" Beam, but "he really wanted love."

"However, not too much love because that was scary too," she continued. "I would just sit with them and allow them to approach me when ready. Beam desired love so badly that he just hopped into my lap. That moment was truly unexpected and brought me to tears," she said.

In the clip, Beam was seen visibly shaking while sitting in front of Easley in what appears to be a home setting. She gently scratched his chin as Beam nervously approached her, placing one paw on her leg.

Looking mostly downward, Beam appeared to slowly edge a little closer to Easley. The dog paused again, looking away, before moving forward and fully sitting on her lap.

Easley was seen welling up in tears, with her arms stretched out to hold Beam closer. But she stopped herself, as she realized doing so "might scare him," she noted in a later comment. She continued stroking him gently with one hand instead.

A caption shared with the video read: "Watching a dog choose to accept love from humans after being failed by them time and time again is just an indescribable feeling."

Beam stayed with the No Dog Left Behind rescue service in Minnesota until he was recently adopted. Easley has launched a GoFundMe page in hopes of starting her own nonprofit animal rescue service to help other dogs.

Several users on TikTok were very moved by the moment captured in the video.

PattiK said: "So hard, I would want to scoop him up and love him." Easley replied: "Did you see how hard I struggled?! I wanted to wrap my arms around him so badly and realize that if I did that it might scare him."

User Hdmama1963 said: "You both touched my heart....thank you."

User lisagreaser wrote: "It breaks my heart to see animals so scared and sad." And user dewdrop923 said: "Thank you for showing him what love is. this is beautiful."

