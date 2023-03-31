Tears Over Rescue Dog Too 'Afraid To Fall Asleep' in New Home

A video of a rescue dog who appeared to be trying not to fall asleep on the first night in her new home has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 1.8 million views.

The clip shared by @justgrace.tt showed the dog called Sadie sitting up on a couch, while appearing to doze off with her eyes closed.

"This was her first night home. My poor girl was so afraid to fall asleep," one message read. Sadie was seen with her eyes closed and head bobbing to one side before she was woken up after nearly toppling over on the couch.

"It's been 4 years since that day—she is the best girl," read a final note across the screen before the clip ended. In a later comment, the original poster said it took Sadie about six months to learn to "sleep through the night." But now she "loves to cuddle and sleep," the user added.

A stock image of a small dog laying on a couch and looking at the camera. A video of a rescue pup who was "so afraid to fall asleep" on the first night in her new home has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the U.S. every year, including 3.1 million dogs, based on 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Around 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, including 2 million dogs, according to the nonprofit.

A March 2019 study in PeerJ—the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences found that social isolation is among the greatest stressors for dogs in animal shelters.

The study said that prior research has shown that "human interaction reduces cortisol [a hormone-regulating stress] in shelter dogs, with the possibility that longer periods of interaction may yield greater effects."

The study's findings showed that "dogs' cortisol:creatinine ratios dropped significantly during their fostering stay, but returned to baseline levels after return to the shelter."

The pups were also found to have had "their longest bouts of rest during sleepovers, followed by in the shelter after their sleepovers," according to the study.

While many TikTokers assumed Sadie was a redbone coonhound, that "beautiful red coonhound look" is a result of her being a German shorthaired pointer mixed with a beagle, according to another video shared by the original poster.

According to messages overlaid on the latest viral video, Sadie was adopted from a shelter and was a stray before then.

Sarah Mertz328 posted: "This poor baby, she was still on guard. Thank you for adopting her," to which the original poster replied, "We're the lucky ones."

Christina Singleton wrote: "She is beautiful!!!! So glad we know she is in a loving home."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

