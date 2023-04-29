This week we've been gripped by a daily fight club between a cat and a Labrador and were in stitches at a fluffy cat's "epic fail" groom.

We've also been collecting our readers' pet stories and working hard to put together our Newsweek Pet of the Week.

If you have any funny or adorable pictures and videos of your pets, or a story you want to tell, don't forget to scroll to the end of this story to find out how to submit your animal.

Winner

Beezy the Dachshund lives in Michigan with his owner and fellow canine companions. Chantal Forman

This week our Newsweek Pet of the Week is Beezy, a chocolate Dachshund puppy who loves to carry his blankie around.

Born in June 2022, Beezy lives with his fellow canine companions Boudin and Mila in Lake Huron, Michigan.

Owner Chantal Forman was grieving her pup Charlie, another Daschund who she lost a short while before meeting Beezy.

She told Newsweek: "The day I picked him up my heart felt warm again. He didn't replace my Charlie and never will, but he filled that empty spot that was missing."

With three dogs, Forman said that Beezy is especially attached to her: "He follows me around the house, back and forth," she said. "When I'm going, he's going. When I sit, he sits on me."

An active puppy, some of Beezy's favorite things include going for a walk, playing with siblings and snatching treats out of his owner's hand.

"Beezy loves to carry his blankie around," said Forman. "He also loves going for rides and picking on his dachshund brother.

"Dachshunds are stubborn—but their love powers over anything," she added. "They are at your hip, want attention all the time and they give the best cuddles."

Finalists

Honey lives with owner Wendi Phillips Western North Carolina. Wendi Phillips

Our first finalist this week is Honey the Dachshund. She's owned by Wendi Phillips, who lives in western North Carolina.

Around six years old, Honey loves snuggling on her owner's lap.

"She loves cheese, that's her favorite snack," Phillips told Newsweek. "She is my everything. She is a snuggle pug, she is there no matter what."

Rescue cat Luna came into her owner's life at the perfect time. Mercedes

Our next finalist this week is Luna the cat. Luna lives with owner Mercedes in Wisconsin and has been a special part of her owner's life through thick and thin.

After losing her brother, Luna became a lifeline. "In 2021, my brother passed away because of Covid," Mercedes told Newsweek. "Then in December I had a mammogram that they thought saw something. They had me do another mammogram that was more specific. I was so scared."

A single mom with one child at college, she was terrified. On December 10, Mercedes was driving when she got a call from her doctor to let her know all was well. It was then that Luna came into her life.

"I made a U-turn and headed to the Wisconsin Humane Society," she said. "As I cried in relief, I knew I had been given a chance, so I wanted to give a kitty a chance too.

"As soon as I saw Luna, I knew she would come home with me."

Now two years old, Luna is playful, talkative and naughty—but most of all protective and loving.

"When my kid comes for a break from college she makes it her mission to let him know I'm her mommy and she's not interested in sharing. If my kid and I are on the couch, she'll lay right next to me and will hiss at him if he even reaches over," she said.

Patricia Perdigao Goncalves adopted a pregnant Sinsa just before the gave birth to a litter of kittens. Patricia Perdigao Goncalves

Our final pets this week are Sinsa the cat and her kittens. Living in Portugal, Patricia Perdigao Goncalves adopted Sinsa while the latter was pregnant.

Shortly after adoption, Sinsa gave birth to her kittens, and now two years old she is a huge part of family life.

"She really loves tuna fish and everything she can eat—she loves food," Patricia told Newsweek. "She is a really smart cat. Whenever I go for a walk with my dog, she follows us to the cafe to enjoy our company."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.