Fluffy Cats Unrecognizable After Groomer's Hilariously Epic 'Fail'

When Zeppelin and Ozzy, the long-haired cats, went to the groomer's, their owner never expected them to return with a "lion cut."

Taya Bailey, 26, told Newsweek about the hilarious grooming fail that has left the internet in stitches.

She said: "When the boys got home they were both so embarrassed."

In a viral TikTok clip shared to @taya_bailey, the cats look like any other Persian felines before their fur was shaved leaving just a mane, bushy tail, and fur socks.

This combined image shows Zeppelin before and after a trip to the groomer's. Owner Taya Bailey says he has grown to love his new look. tiktok/taya_bailey

While the cats look unimpressed, the internet can't seem to get enough of their new look. The video, shared on April 19, has 5.5 million views and almost 950,000 likes.

Bailey, a marketing coordinator, said: "Finding a reliable cat groomer in the metro Detroit area is very difficult!

"We are pretty loyal to our groomer that we have now but she has been having medical issues and is often out of the office and she is the only cat groomer available at the store.

"We had this appointment booked for about two months and we thought they were just going to get bathed, brushed, and a sanitary trim. Little did I know I would bring my boys home with a lion cut."

This combined image shows Ozzy before and after what was supposed to be a trim. His owner got a surprise when she saw the result of a groomer's work. tiktok/taya_bailey

According to London-based pet groomers Absolutely Animals, a sanitary trim involves clipping around the groin, genitals, bottom and tail base.

Bailey explained the groomer rang to ask permission to "start fresh" as Zeppelin, 2, and Ozzy, 1, the Persian mixes, hadn't been to the groomers in a while.

But she did not expect the end result.

Speaking to Newsweek, Bailey said: "I thought I knew what I was getting into but for some reason, I didn't think it would look as drastic as it turned out to be.

"When the boys got home, Zeppelin hid in his crate and then spent hours in the guest bedroom in bed.

"Ozzy was a little more accepting but he is my social butterfly so I don't think he took it as hard."

But now, the pair have grown to "love" their new hairdo.

"Zeppelin was always a little more distant of a cat but now he is so cuddly and so happy. He is playing more, purring more, cuddling more, and overall a completely different cat," Bailey said.

The video of the popular pair has received more than 12,000 comments. Some users have compared the duo to Lion King characters; Mufasa and Scar.

One user said: "I'm so sorry, but I had to do it…I had to laugh."

"They're like 'mum we've been violated,'" said another.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.