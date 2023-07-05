'Chaos' Unfolds as Man Takes 2 German Shepherds Outside in a Thunderstorm

A thunderstorm was no match for these two German shepherds who weren't going to let it get in the way of their playtime, despite their owner trying to hurry them along.

With the storm rolling in, Brett Dugas, from Cleveland, Ohio, had to let his two dogs outside so they could relieve themselves, but he didn't want them wasting any time as the rain continued to get heavier. Unfortunately for Dugas, his two pups, Mya and Livia, were more than happy to play in the rain and even dive in some puddles.

"it's just German shepherds being German shepherds," Dugas told Newsweek.

Eventually, 4-year-old Mya and 3-year-old Livia did what they had to do, but they kept getting distracted by the more important things on their minds.

Mya and Livia during the thunderstorm. Brett Dugas, from Cleveland, Ohio, went viral after sharing what his German shepherds do during a storm—"Play, always." @doglifewithbrett

"Their first priority is play, always. Rain or shine, they are doing their best to make it happen, but it's a fun chaos with them. Each moment is pure joy, and I wouldn't have it any other way," he said.

A survey conducted by Veterinarians.org in 2023 looked at how often owners walk their dogs each week, and what their regular habits are. The results showed that dog owners in Alabama were the most frequent walkers, with an average of 10.45 walks a week. This was closely followed by dog owners in New York, which averaged out at 10.14 walks a week.

Dog owners in Ohio were way behind with an average of 4.71 walks per week. This wasn't the lowest total though, as Oklahoma took that position with 3.67 dog walks per week.

The survey also asked its 2,100 participants about their dog walking habits, highlighting that 48 percent of dedicated owners will walk their dog, rain or shine. And 41 percent even said that they will walk their dog in the snow.

Dog walks aren't just great for our four-legged friends, as 75 percent of owners said that having a dog keeps them more active, while 69 percent reported that it improved their mental health.

After getting drenched in the thunderstorm for around 10 minutes, Dugas shared the clip (@doglifewithbrett) on July 3. It has already amassed over 2.4 million views, and more than 219,000 likes on TikTok.

"People love the video, it's one of our most popular ones. I think it's because anyone who has a dog can relate," said Dugas. "We all dread the thunderstorms when we know that we have to take the dogs out for potty time.

"I'm just thankful to have two dogs who bring daily laughs and joy to my life. Dogs are healing and they take away so much stress in this crazy world. I couldn't imagine life without them."

TikTok users have certainly enjoyed the viral video, as it's already received over 2,700 comments in a matter of days.

One comment reads: "You had a mission, they had a mission, but they were not the same mission."

Another TikToker wrote: "They are quickly and efficiently doing all of their activities, what is the problem."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.