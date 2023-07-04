The 4 'Very Annoying' Things That Only Dogs Get Away With Delights Viewers

Internet users have been left in stitches by a dog owner showing the hilarious things that her pet gets up to which are considered cute, but which a human couldn't dare get away with.

TikTok user Abby, who runs the @harveytherescue account, shared the four things that her rescue dog Harvey does regularly. These include "chewing loudly;" snoring in his sleep; "constantly asking" for more food; and sleeping in her bed "without paying rent."

While Harvey can get away with these behaviors because of how sweet he looks doing them, the same wouldn't be true for any human who tried to behave the same way. The video was posted on TikTok on June 27, and it's already amassed almost 400,000 views, and more than 43,000 likes from bemused social-media users.

A canine sleeping while wearing a human's eye mask over his face.

Harvey's owner certainly can't say no when he flashes the puppy eyes at her, and she definitely won't kick him out of the bed when he's snoring during a dream. Owners like Abby often let their dogs get away with many things, but it's only because of how much we love our pets.

A YouGov poll in May 2022 highlighted the important role that pets play in our lives. It revealed that 90 percent of the 1,000 participants consider their pet to be part of the family. While 51 percent of dog owners consider themselves to be their pet's parent, 33 percent replied that their dog was their best friend.

The loving bond between an owner and their pet doesn't just stop there, as 64 percent of respondents admitted that they allow their dog to sleep in the bed with them, as did 34 percent of cat owners. The survey also revealed that 53 percent of dog owners think their animals share some of the same personality traits as them.

Abby frequently updates Harvey's fans with videos showing his latest antics, as she hopes to show "the world how amazing rescue dogs are."

There has been a huge reaction to the video, which was titled "4 things that are cute when dogs do it, but very annoying when people do it." In just a matter of days, it has received over 220 comments from fellow dog owners who agreed with all of the points made. Some TikTok users even added their own common behaviors to the list.

One comment reads: "5. Following you into the bathroom." Another person wrote: "Can confirm. Husband was snoring and I was annoyed senseless, but comforted by my dog snoring."

"Facts, but he's actually really cute," posted another TikTok user.

