American Bully Refuses To Get Out of Bed Every Morning: 'Very Relatable'

Do you ever have one of those days where you just don't want to get up? Tuktuk the American bully does. Except it's not one of those days, it's every day.

Footage of Tuktuk gradually being rolled off a bed by one of his owners, Lexi, was shared to TikTok under the handle lulu_andtuktuk. In the clip, Lexi can be seen repeatedly attempting to rouse the 110-pound dog to no avail.

Finally, after several seconds of considerable effort, Tuktuk makes his way to the floor before stretching out and starting another day. Tuktuk's other human companion, Matt, told Newsweek: "This happens every morning. He refuses to wake up to go to the toilet before we leave for the day."

Tuktuk's antics have proved popular on social media. The video has racked up more than 9.4 million views and counting with fans riffing on why the pooch appeared so hesitant to start the day.

This combined image shows Tuktuk the dog refusing to get out of bed. The American bully's owner said Tuktuk is a "heavy sleeper" and does not like to be disturbed. lulu_andtuktuk

"He got 4 kids and a mortgage," one joked, with another writing: "he got up like he pays all your bills."

A third said: "His stretch and heavy breathing is giving I work LONGG shifts."

Matt believes the key reason for the video's popularity is the fact it is probably "very relatable" for anyone working a 9-5 out there.

"It's how most people probably feel waking up each day before work, and it's funny," he said. "The best part is it's just a typical day for us and we didn't think anything of it as we do it everyday. But once we posted it, we realized how funny people found it."

Dogs, much like humans, need their shut-eye with the average canine spending around 12 hours per day asleep. According to Dr. Nicholas Dodman, professor emeritus at Tufts University, sleep disruption can cause problems among canines.

"All day long, electrical activity is happening in our brain, and random, disorganized data gets stored in various places," he told PetMD. "We organize that in our sleep, and dogs do, too. It's very therapeutic, and if you deny dogs that, they'll kind of lose it."

Tuktuk certainly enjoys his lie-ins.

"Tuktuk is the heaviest sleeper," Matt said. "He snores like a 80-year-old, overweight man."

That said, he wouldn't change his two-year-old dog for the world.

Matt, who lives with Lexi in New Zealand, got Tuktuk when the dog was 6 months old.

"I was out walking one day and came across the first American Bully dogs I'd ever seen," he said. "They are a very new breed in New Zealand and I'd never seen anything so beautiful and muscly. Absolute gentle giants. I spoke to the people who had one and I asked how I could get one."

Tuktuk lives with Lulu, a Staffordshire bull terrier.

"They are absolute best friends," Matt said. "They are polar opposites but completely inseparable!"

When he's not sleeping, Tuktuk enjoys play-fighting and tug of war. He also enjoys lying on top of Lexi while she's trying to study.

"Tuktuk has the happiest, most relaxed personality, absolutely nothing bothers him and he is the softest, most gentle boy," Matt said."He looks super intimidating to people and dogs, but he is so shy even the littlest dogs can scare him."

