Senior Chihuahua Gets His Own 'Pillow Fortress' to Protect Him From Roomba

Nothing is getting between this senior dog and his sleep schedule because the 15-year-old Chihuahua has the perfect way to get all the undisturbed sleep he deserves.

Sarah Meyers loves receiving updates from her mom about what her childhood dog, Geoff, is up to, she told Newsweek. Because of his dementia, he often falls asleep "at random spots in the house" rather than in his bed.

It's tough to try to fit in that much sleep every day, so when Geoff fell asleep one day in the middle of the room, he needed to be kept safe from the Roomba vacuum cleaner. Meyers' mom placed numerous pillows around the dog and created his very own "pillow fortress" so he could sleep calmly.

"Instead of disturbing his sleep, my mom just put down some pillows and let the robot vacuum do its thing," Meyers said.

Geoff, a 15-year-old Chihuahua, sleeps inside his "pillow fortress" that keeps him safe from the Roomba. @sarahmeyers14

"Geoff was raised by six kids growing up, and we were all aged between 6 to 18 years old when we got him. Now that all of us are grown and Geoff is getting old, my mom sends us periodic updates of him," she said.

Chihuahuas can be wonderful companions and give years of cherished memories to their owners. They have a life expectancy of between 14 and 16 years, according to the American Kennel Club. Smaller dogs often live longer than large breeds, and they will typically become old later in life.

In the dogs' earlier years, they may love a hike and seem to have boundless energy, but as they get older, their priority shifts toward rest. The PetMD website says that as a dog gets older, it typically needs more sleep, and some can even sleep for up to 20 hours a day.

There's no definite answer as to how much sleep a dog needs, but owners should watch for any changes in their dog's behavior and sleep patterns. If owners think their dog is sleeping too much or is becoming restless during the night, they should ask their veterinarian about possible health complications.

On July 1, Meyers shared the video of the "sleepy senior Chihuahua" dozing in his pillow fortress on her TikTok account (@sarahmeyers14). But after posting the clip, she had no idea that her childhood dog would become such a viral sensation.

"I thought this was just a cute video, so I posted it on TikTok and didn't think anything of it," Meyers said. "Everyone loves that Geoff is going viral. Our friends all loved him growing up and some have even messaged us as they were amazed that he's still alive. Our family is known for being kind of quirky and fun, so of course we have a Chihuahua named Geoff."

She added, "Geoff has been a big part of all of our lives over the past 15 years, and we are so happy he's bringing people joy before he passes."

The post has now been viewed more than 408,000 times on TikTok and received over 52,000 likes in a matter of days. Social media users are loving Geoff's pillow fortress, and many have praised the method for letting him sleep undisturbed.

One commenter said: "Your mom is soo sweet, and Geoff is the cutest."

Another person wrote: "Pillow forts for all ages and species."

