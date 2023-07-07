Funny

Photos of What Robot Vacuum Thinks Are 'Obstacles' Has Internet Howling

Funny Cats Pets Animals Instagram

A robot vacuum cleaner has gone viral for brutally "roasting" its owner's cat, dubbing the chunky feline an "obstacle."

Instagram user @humphrey_and_willow explained that their robot vacuum cleaner has been sending them photo updates of "obstacles" it finds around the house during its daily run.

Sharing a compilation of the images with their followers, it's pretty obvious that the "obstacle" is actually Humphrey, their long-haired tuxedo cat.

Cat frightened by a robot vacuum cleaner
A stock photo of a cat frightened by a robot vacuum cleaner. A robot vacuum cleaner has gone viral for brutally "roasting" its owner's cat, dubbing the chunky feline an "obstacle." iStock/Getty Images Plus/Evgenii Leontev

The hilarious snaps show the rescue cat lounging around in a range of positions, clearly unconcerned by the vacuum cleaner heading his way.

"The photos of obstacles my robot vacuum sends me—Humphrey edition," the cat's owner wrote alongside the footage, soundtracked to Shakira's song 'Whenever, Wherever.'

According to vacuumcleanerhistory.com, the robot vacuum cleaner was invented in 1996 by Swedish appliance manufacturer Electrolux. In the past two decades, robot vacuum cleaners have become popular among humans for their fuss-free cleaning abilities. Using cameras and sensors, the appliances leave floors spotless. Over 15 million units were purchased worldwide in 2021, according to market research company Euromonitor.

A post shared by instagram

However, animals appear to be less fond of robovacs—or vacuum cleaners in general. Viral videos usually show cats either attacking the devices or simply ignoring them, but there's the occasional feline happy to take one out for a spin.

Alongside the "Humphrey edition," the poster has also shared a compilation clip of robovac pictures featuring her cat Willow. She seems equally unamused by the machine, appearing startled in every image.

Fellow cat owners found the videos hysterical, with user december_sun dubbing Willow "the most beautiful obstacle."

"This is hilarious," commented bengal.ollie.

"The song choice is perfect," said floffy_diaries.

"The obstacles i want in my life," wrote shreyapandve.

A post shared by instagram

"That cat is being stalked by the vacuum," claimed amberdawnmorningstar on the video of Humphrey.

"Poor cat has no privacy," agreed high_hat_.

"Those pictures are already with the cops," joked floratheghost. "It's like bigfoot sighting images," said itchy.tendons.

"I don't know [if] the robot vacuum [is] obsessed with the cat or the cat [is] obsessed with the robot vacuum," commented favian_michael.

"Whoever created the camera feature definitely did it for the cats," wrote courtneyaboone.

"There should be a 'this is a pet/baby' option," suggested xxserenityrosexx. "It will not be in this exact spot, but it will be... around and generally in the way."

Newsweek reached out to @humphrey_and_willow for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

