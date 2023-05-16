Hilarious Clip Shows Cat Enjoying Ride on Vacuum: 'They See Me Rollin'

A "bougie" cat has left the internet in stitches after a video of him enjoying a ride on his owner's vacuum went viral.

The clip, with 2.6 million views, was shared on TikTok in April by the cat's owner, under the username .katiethecatlady. It shows the black feline hopping on a Roomba vacuum cleaner. The cat enjoys a full ride of the lounge as his siblings wait in line on the stairs for their turn.

A stock image of a cat riding a vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor. A video of a feline riding a similar machine has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

While this pet seems to be really enjoying his vacuum ride, most cats usually don't. The loud noise that the machines make, as well as their imposing size, can be very frightening for them, according to Cats Protection charity.

"They like peace and quiet and a predictable routine, and so the sudden appearance of a big, loud machine in their territory can feel very threatening, particularly if it appears to be following them from room to room," the charity's website states.

How scared a cat is of a vacuum cleaner is also the result of previous experiences they have had with the appliance. Felines who are gradually and safely introduced to vacuums are usually less scared and have a more positive approach to the devices. It is also good practice to introduce the feline to the vacuum cleaner as a kitten if possible, to make them less afraid of it in adulthood.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 210,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Michelle, commented: "They see me rollin', they hatin'." And alfamare wrote: "Sweet ride bougie cat." Mytime2020 added: "My Ubers here guys! See y'all later."

Flmomof03 wrote: "The other 2 are waiting in line for their turn to ride...like at Disney. So cute!" And Cliff Coleman472 posted: "He's using his tail as a rudder!!" User lost.at.sea joked: "To the food bowl James." And BattyMcFlappin added: "Onward, noble steed. I must attend dinner."

Mysticbaltimore commented: "The way it whips around." And Cynky1988 wrote: "Hear me out, look for a gown and crown put it on him, and let him do his thing, it's giving me majestic vibes."

Another user, Oacy Barosan, joked: "Bolt, driver, take me to the airport quickly..." And Mimi commented: "Black cat riding its broom." ICE FLAME887 added: "'to [the] kitchen and beyond' Buzz Blackcat."

Newsweek reached out to .katiethecatlady for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

