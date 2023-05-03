Mom Vacuums Her Cat Once, Now He Demands It All the Time

A cat obsessed with being vacuumed is delighting animal lovers online.

In the amusing clip shared by TikToker Aysenur Reisoglu (@areisxo), her mom is vacuuming the family cat Bulut with a handheld Dyson.

The Scottish Fold seems to be thoroughly enjoying the experience, purring and pawing her leg as she runs the device over his fur.

"My mom vacuumed my cat once and now he always wants to be vacuumed," she wrote alongside the funny footage, which has received over 4 million views.

A stock photo of a cat watching as their owner vacuum cleans the sofa. Bulut is obsessed with all types of vacuum cleaners, according to his owner. Kiwis/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Why Are So Many Cats Scared of the Vacuum Cleaner?

According to Statista, the vacuum cleaner is the top fear among felines. Surveying more than 2,000 U.K. pet owners, 51 percent said their cat was most afraid of the vacuum—even more than fireworks (34 percent) and the vet (25 percent).

"Many cats find the sound of vacuums scary, and the suction is not a feeling they might be used to," Janet Cutler, cat behaviorist at Catworld.com, told Newsweek.

Still, that doesn't mean some cats don't like being vacuumed. Cats spend a significant amount of time grooming themselves—and one another—which a vacuum cleaner can replicate. It can also be a good opportunity for bonding time with your furry friend.

"Any type of grooming you do with your cat can allow for bonding," Cutler said.

"If your cat enjoys the feel of vacuuming, then they may enjoy that time with you."

It turns out it's not just the handheld Dyson that Bulut loves. He also appears to be a fan of robot vacuum cleaners, with a second clip showing him cuddling up to the family Roomba.

"My brave boy isn't scared of any vacuums," Reisoglu added in an update.

'I Think Your Cat Is Broken'

TikTok users adored the vacuum-loving feline, with the video receiving more than 440,000 likes.

"That is his vacuum now," said Cassie Leith.

"I bet he feels Bonita," wrote Kamikamihaaaa.

"I think your cat is broken," joked SaraohneH.

"He's a special breed," agreed Gamze Reisoglu.

"Cats are either terrified of the vacuum or obsessed, there is no in-between," commented Lola V.

A stock photo of a white cat leaning against a robot vacuum cleaner. Bulut is also a fan of Roombas. Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Fellow cat owners wished their furbabies could withstand the vacuum, with Gisselle applauding the mom for "Collecting hair from the source!"

"Work smarter not harder," wrote Tanishia Patriquin.

"The brush ain't it. Hair floats all over," said Haley.

"[The] best way," agreed Filonida Martushoff.

While As If dubbed the technique "low key revolutionary."

