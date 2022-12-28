Labrador Dragging Puppy Away From Vacuum Leaves Internet in Stitches

A video of a dog dragging a smaller pooch away from a vacuum cleaner has gone viral after it was shared online.

In the viral video shared to TikTok, which can be seen here, user rockydogtok showed a small French bulldog barking at and seemingly attacking the vacuum cleaner a woman was using to clean up the dust that had accumulated under the Christmas tree.

The clip, captioned "when your big sis over your ****," then showed a larger black Labrador calmly walking over to the French bulldog only to pick the pooch up and pull it away from the area.

Since being shared on December 24, the clip has been seen more than 5 million times and attracted some 661,700 likes.

Many of those who commented on the video were quick to praise the Labrador's handling of the situation.

TikTok user bexedmybeloved said: "Dogs being annoyed with other dogs, and handling it themselves, is my favorite thing to watch in action."

Texas Daiquiris added: "She grabbed her like OK that's enough, hush."

Wuggly posted: "A good way to tell her she is giving them a headache."

Vixen Fluffy Paws commented: "Big sis is going to have her hands full with this cutie."

User rockydogtok later explained the little French bulldog's behavior, adding: "Lord knows we're all sick of his vacuum obsession. He attacks it on the charger even. She just did what we all wanted to."

According to the pet website PetBarn.au, there are several reasons why dogs might fear vacuum cleaners. These include a lack of exposure to loud noise that they could find threatening and believe it could start attacking them; a bad experience, such as the dog having been startled by a vacuum cleaner that can in turn develop into a phobia; fearful temperament as some breeds can be more shy or nervous around vacuum cleaners. A droving instinct can also play a factor with some dogs who might be asserting their herding instinct and view the vacuum as a disobedient animal.

Newsweek has contacted rockydogtok for comment.

According to other videos that have gone viral online, vacuum cleaners appear to be a source of turmoil for pets... but also joy.

This cat named Luna got a bit too curious and got her face stuck in a vacuum cleaner. This Great Dane seemed greatly intimidated by one. But this cat could be seen "living his best life" riding a robot vacuum cleaner.