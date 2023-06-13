Defiant Dog Refuses To Stop Causing Mess Before Owner Turns On Vacuum

A Rottweiler called Xena has left the internet in stitches after a video of her antics right after her mom cleaned their home, went viral on social media last week.

In the video, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner, under the username Xenarottie, Xena can be seen carrying a wooden stick inside to play, regardless of the fact that her mom just finished scrubbing their home. The owner initially tries to tell Xena off, but she's too excited about her stick, which she keeps carrying around the house, leaving pieces of it all over the floor.

By the time Xena is done with her stick, the entire place is a mess, and by the end of the clip, Xena can be seen laying on the carpet, looking at her owner with "puppy eyes," looking all guilty and sorry for making them clean after her again.

A Rottweiler refusing to stop making a mess after his owner finished cleaning the house has gone viral.

The Hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "We live with the cutest terrorist. House stays clean for 0,25 seconds."

The pup's owner, Dijong, told Newsweek: "Xena is a Rottweiler and will be turning 2 in August. She's full of life, super loving and affectionate and really great with children. I've always wanted a Rottie but never anticipated we would get such a joyful and energetic dog.

"Some of the things she does that make us laugh include jumping on my husband and I when we try and hug or kiss; opening doors when you close her out; bringing in tons of wood and sticks from outside even though she has tons of toys, thinking everyone is coming to visit her when they come over.

"We love Xena and hope to share many special moments with her on social media to help remove the stigma Rottweilers have attached to them: that they're vicious dogs. Raised and trained well they grow up to be loving, loyal, and playful fur babies."

According to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), Rottweilers bond strongly with their family but need to be treated with respect. Their website states: "Given enough daily exercise and training, they can make great pets for families with older children and will devote themselves to all of you."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received over 1.6 million views and 156,100 likes.

One user, Niki, commented: "Xena thinks she's a golden retriever." And brudecbrude said: "This is every rottweiler. they act like they own the house world. but you can't do nothing but love them." And sandile.m added: "Not the puppy eyes in the end lmao."

Thatgirljini wrote: "I don't know if this is the meaning of her name but in Morocco Xena ( pronounced Zena ) means beautiful and I think it suits her very much." And Preeyurr_Garv said: "Awww baby.... look at that face in the end."

Another user, Florence Apple, commented: "And she looked humble at the end." And Simangele Gugu Mkhize Johnson said: "Xena was set up by that stick its not her fault." Monie_Bear added: "Idk I didn't see Xena with the stick so is she really guilty?"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.