Rescue Dog Destroys Sofa Because It Wasn't 'Comfy Enough' Says Owner

By
Funny Dogs Pets Reddit

A dog destroying a couch because it "wasn't comfy enough" has made Reddit users chuckle.

In a funny photo shared by user u/elcaminozero (real name George), Libby the dog can be seen napping inside a ruined sofa cushion, her legs and head comically poking out of the holes.

"She loves to burrow in the stuffing," George, from Madison, Wisconsin, told Newsweek.

He posted the image to the r/AnimalsBeingJerks subreddit, alongside the caption: "Couch wasn't comfy enough." It quickly went viral, receiving over 12,000 upvotes.

Pitbull-Labrador-mix Libby napping in destroyed sofa cushion
Pitbull-Labrador-mix Libby was all tuckered out after her destructive spree. u/elcaminoZero

'We Bought Our House for Our Dogs'

As reported by PetMD, it's natural for canines to chew, claw and dig. However, if your pet is damaging items they shouldn't be, then they may have destructive tendencies. However, this doesn't mean they're "bad dogs."

Destructive behavior can be triggered by everything from a lack of training to boredom or separation anxiety, with a dog's age and temperament also potential factors.

George adopted the pit bull-Labrador mix from Albert's Dog Lounge, a shelter dedicated to finding homes for senior dogs located in Whitewater, Wisconsin.

Dogs Libby and Penny napping on couch
George said Libby's sister, a pitbull named Penny, was the ringleader. u/elcaminoZero

Although the incriminating image may suggest otherwise, 9-year-old Libby didn't destroy the sofa alone. George said it was a joint effort with her sister Penny, a pit bull and the operation's ringleader.

"First, they tore up a seat cushion. It was a bummer. We bought replacements," he said.

However, they quickly moved on to the rest of the couch, with George giving up on trying to preserve the furniture item.

"It's a cheap starter couch. We bought our house for our dogs," he said.

"On a daily basis we push what's left of the stuffing back into the couch and tuck a towel over it."

Rescue dog Libby napping on a woodpile
Libby is skilled at napping in unusual spots. u/Landid218

The sofa is bound for the trash, but in the meantime, it's a good distraction for the hounds' destructive impulses.

"They are all really good dogs, just high energy," George said.

'A Photo for the Ages'

Fellow dog lovers found the photo hilarious, with u/googlebearbanana writing: "He looks like a sheep!"

"To win against the pillow, one must become the pillow," said u/rollingstoner215.

"When you sleep over at a friend's house and they don't give you a blanket," joked u/CryoniC-ZA.

"I mean, the couch ate the dog. You can't blame him for that," wrote u/ferret_fan.

"Never too early to try out your Halloween costume. Going as a couch bug this year," commented u/Zarzeta.

While u/Brewgirly said: "Sorry about your couch but a photo for the ages."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

