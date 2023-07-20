Baby Survives Crash Between Car and Train That Killed Rest of Family

A baby girl has survived a crash between a car and a train that killed the rest of her family, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The Shubin family had been traveling across a railroad crossing in Bonner County, in northern Idaho, when the car they were in was struck by a train on Saturday, July 15.

Mickey, 37, Akasha, 31, and their son, Jonathan, all died in the crash and baby Charlotte Lynn was the only member of the family to be found alive. The Idaho State Police (ISP) arrived shortly after the 11:14 a.m. crash and carried out an investigation into the incident.

A multicolored freight train travels on the tracks. A train, not pictured, struck the Shubins' car that killed all family members except a baby girl. Getty

An ISP news release said: "The driver of a Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on W. Selle Rd, from Boyer Rd.

"The Subaru failed to yield the right of way to a southbound freight train. The Subaru was impacted by the train, which forced the vehicle off the roadway, where it was overturned."

It added: "The Subaru was occupied by a 37-year-old male driver of Sagle, ID, a 31-year-old female of Sagle, ID, and two juveniles.

"All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Both adults and one of the juveniles were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The other juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance, then transported to a Spokane hospital [in Washington] via Life flight. The freight train operators were not injured," the news release added.

ISP officers are continuing the investigation into the crash.

The latest Idaho state statistics say that 271 people died in crashes across the Gem State in 2021. There were 56 more fatal crashes that year compared to 2020, an increase of 22 percent.

Idaho government officials said that much of the rise in 2021 were due to the fall that resulted in 2020 as part of the consequences of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Shubin, the brother of the deceased father, Mickey, organized a GoFundMe campaign following the tragedy.

Shubin wrote: "As many of you know, Mickey, Akasha, and Jonathan Shubin passed away in a car accident on Saturday, July 15. They left behind a beautiful baby girl, Charlotte Lynn Shubin. It goes without saying, funeral arrangements are costly."

Shubin added that the money will also go towards medical expenses for Charlotte and the attorney fees needed to obtain guardianship of her.

The GoFundMe campaign has managed to raise $35,615 out of a $40,000 goal since it went live on July 19.

Newsweek has contacted the ISP and Matthew Shubin via email and the GoFundMe campaign page, respectively.