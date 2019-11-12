Trump Balloon Stabber Agrees He's Like Jesus, Watches Fox News Every Night

The man accused of slashing a "Baby Trump" balloon during a protest against the president in Alabama has doubled-down on his actions by saying this is the first time those on the left have gotten angry about "chopping up a baby."

Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, 32, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief by the Tuscaloosa Police Department after allegedly attacking the balloon on November 9. The attack took place during a demonstration as Trump was visiting to watch a University of Alabama football game.

Speaking to The Rick and Bubba Show, Hutchinson defended his actions by saying slashing the Baby Trump balloon was an act of "good versus evil."

Hutchinson said he yelled at the protesters when he first arrived, but realized he may have then blown his cover. Hutchinson previously shared a video to Facebook announcing his plans to "make a scene" and urged people to "watch the news" to see him slash the balloon.

"I figured only way I was going to get close enough to that balloon was to blend in," he told The Rick and Bubba Show. He said he bought an Alabama shirt to make it seem like he was going to get a picture with the balloon.

When asked by host Rick Burgess why he decided to attack the balloon, versions of which have appeared at Trump protests across the world since 2018, Hutchinson said: "I'm not young but I'm not old, I'm kind of middle aged. I feel like a lot of people my age don't really keep up with the news and politics like they should.

"I watch the news every night. I watch Fox News every night, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are my favorite two anchors.

"I see this stuff going on out west and up north and all other places and I get so mad about people not taking a stand.

"The left wants to use religion against you like you shouldn't act like this and stuff but I'll tell you this—the Devil knows the Bible as good as we do."

Hutchinson agreed with Burgess' suggestion that attacking the balloon was his version of the "turning of the temple tables," a reference to the Bible story where Jesus angrily acts out against money changers.

"It comes a point when you got to take a stand," Hutchinson added. "We don't have two parties anymore. We have good versus evil.

"When you got one party that says it's OK to kill babies—and by the way, that's the first time I've ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby," he says to gasps of approval from the presenters.

Hutchinson replied "it sure did" when asked if the balloon deflated easily after he stabbed it with a material cutter. He also confirmed he was yelling "Trump 2020" while he was being arrested and placed into the patrol car.

Elsewhere, a GoFundMe page set up by Hutchinson to help pay for his legal fees has since raised more than $42,000 in donations. According to AL.com, the page had been reported for allegedly violating it rules of raising money for the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with "hate, violence, harassment, bullying" among others and all the money would be returned.

However, GoFundMe confirmed the page is still active and that Hutchinson is free to withdraw the funds.

"Bare with us folks as we navigate this unfamiliar terrain," Hutchinson wrote in an update. "We didn't expect this outpouring of support and we wish to thank all the supporters. We will continue to update here regarding these funds."

This headline has been updated.