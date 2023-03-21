Gabi Elnicki Faces Backlash From 'The Bachelor' Fans Over 'Shady' Behavior

The Bachelor season 27 contestant Gabi Elnicki has been accused by some fans of the ABC dating show of exhibiting "shady" behavior.

Zach Shallcross, the 2023 The Bachelor lead, admitted on Monday's episode to having sex with Elnicki during his second overnight date in the show's famous "Fantasy Suites." This is where the contestants are offered the chance to spend a night away from the cameras, and it often results in the cast spending intimate time together.

Shallcross's first Fantasy Suites date had been with Kaity Biggar. However, the two did not sleep together as Shallcross was committed to not having sex with any of the final three ladies.

He explained to The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer at the top of the March 20 episode that having sex on the show was "not how I imagine how a healthy engagement should start."

Shallcross also spoke about his 2022 appearance on The Bachelorette. His relationship with Rachel Reccia imploded after a dramatic, off-camera argument in the Fantasy Suites.

In a confessional to cameras, Shallcross added: "What feels right to me is not to explore sexual connections with three different women before falling in love. When sex is involved, it can cause so many additional hurdles and real feelings are at stake."

Then, during Elnicki's overnight date with Shallcross, the 25-year-old account executive from Vancouver was left disappointed when Shallcross revealed his "no sex" plan.

"Did I think I was going to get engaged with someone I never had sex with?" Elnicki asked. "Probably not... but we're gonna work on it later."

The next morning, however, it was revealed that the pair had had sex in the Fantasy Suite after all. This led Shallcross to feel guilty about going back on his original plan and about his night with Biggar.

Some fans criticized Elnicki's response to Shallcross sharing his plan not to have sex with any of the final women. Ariel Frenkel was the third contestant alongside Biggar and Elnicki.

One fan posted on Twitter: "It's Gabi's lack of respect for Zach's wishes not to have sex for me."

Another tweeted: "Notttttt really feeling Gabi tbh like respect his choice to not have sex she's being weird."

"Zach set a clear boundary with Gabi and she manipulated him out of it. She looks so proud of herself, too. SHE IS SHADY," added a third fan of the show.

Others, however, disagreed. They instead called out Shallcross for revealing the news of his night with Elnicki on television.

"The fact that Zach told everyone he and Gabi had sex without getting her permission or consent first is sooo f****** dirty. You could see in her face how betrayed and violated she felt. Meanwhile Zach was patting himself on the back for being 'open and honest'. #thebachelor," wrote one viewer.

Another posted on Twitter: "Zach decided to discuss Gabi's sex life WITHOUT HER CONSENT on national tv #thebachelor."

Later on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Shallcross told the final three women that he "made mistakes" and felt like a "failure" during the week.

He gave roses to Biggar and Elnicki, sending them through to The Bachelor grand finale. Shallcross then waved goodbye to Frenkel.

Ahead of the The Bachelor's season finale next week, Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney, the hosts of the She's All Bach podcast, told Newsweek about the 2023 season and mixed reactions from fans toward Shawcross.

"You're never going to please everyone as a lead, but I get why Zach has had some mixed reviews this season. It seemed as though he wasn't willing to put up with any type of drama from the women, and whenever a contestant came to him with some sort of conflict, they were sent home," Parker said.

"I think a lot of the criticisms surrounding Zach stem from the fact that we didn't know Zach that well going into his season and now as we get towards the end, I feel as though we still don't," Maroney added.

The Bachelor returns for the season finale on Monday at 8/7c on ABC.